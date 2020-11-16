DFW Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals

This Thanksgiving will be different for many of us, as we stay home and celebrate the holiday with our immediate family. If you’re not in the mood to cook, or more like me and feel like preparing a turkey is a bit overwhelming, check out local restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals.

Thanksgiving (Nov. 26)

From Nov. 1-23, Haywire is offering Thanksgiving Dinner Curbside Kits for $90. All food is ready-to-heat, and the kit comes with chef-curated reheating instructions. It feeds four and includes: Choice of smoked turkey breast or smoked ham, buttermilk chive whipped potatoes, smoked jalapeño sausage gravy, cornbread stuffing, sauteed green beans, candy yams, four cornbread muffins, cranberry relish and dinner salad with honey herb vinaigrette.

Guests can add on: all extra sides ($40), extra turkey ($30 for 2 pounds, yields ½-pound per person), extra ham ($30 for 2 pounds, yields ½-pound per person) or Deloach Heritage Pinot Noir or Chardonnay ($25). Individual side add-ons ordered a la carte will be $10 each for specialty items, or regular menu price for normal in-house items. Additionally, Haywire’s Route 44 Pecan Pie is available to add to the kit for $40.

This holiday season, from Nov. 9 through Dec. 29, Ida Claire is offering three made-from-scratch, specialty pies – Pumpkin Pie with Molasses Whipped Cream, Chocolate Pecan Pie and Rye Apple Pie. All pies are made in-house daily and will be $35 when sold separately. Please call Ida Claire at 214-377-8227 to order a pie.

Guests can enjoy Thanksgiving at Perry’s for dine-in or to-go with special menus. The dine-in menu is $45 per person and includes: choice of butternut squash soup or Honey Crisp Apple salad with dried cherries, walnuts and maple syrup vinaigrette as an appetizer, and smoked turkey breast with pan gravy mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage and sage dressing, cranberry relish and homemade bread for the main course. For an additional $8, guests can add an individual serving of Pumpkin Cheesecake.

For to-go, Perry’s has the individual Thanksgiving dinner option for $45 per person or a family-style Thanksgiving dinner, which serves four or more for $139 and includes: choice of family-style soup or salad with sliced smoked turkey breast, mashed potatoes, pan gravy, green bean almondine, sausage and sage dressing, cranberry relish and homemade bread. Guests can order Pumpkin Cheesecake to serve four or more for an additional $20.

Perry’s is also offering a Kids’ Thanksgiving entrée plate with sides for dine-in or to-go for $15. Children must be 12 and under to order. To view Perry’s Thanksgiving menu, visit here.

From Nov. 1-23, The Ranch is offering Thanksgiving Dinner Curbside Kits for $90. All food is ready-to-heat, and the kit comes with chef-curated reheating instructions. It feeds four and includes: Choice of smoked turkey breast or smoked ham, buttermilk chive whipped potatoes, smoked jalapeño sausage gravy, cornbread stuffing, sauteed green beans, candy yams, four cornbread muffins, cranberry relish and dinner salad with honey herb vinaigrette.

Guests can add on: all extra sides ($40), extra turkey ($30 for 2 pounds, yields ½-pound per person), extra ham ($30 for 2 pounds, yields ½-pound per person) or Deloach Heritage Pinot Noir or Chardonnay ($25). Individual side add-ons ordered a la carte will be $10 each for specialty items, or regular menu price for normal in-house items. Additionally, The Ranch’s Route 44 Pecan Pie is available to add to the kit for $40.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Let us do the cooking for Thanksgiving & Friendsgiving with our ready to heat “Get Stuffed” Thanksgiving Kit.

Get Stuffed Kit $85

Boneless Turkey Breast & Turkey Gravy

OR

Duroc Ham with Ham Glaze

Sides included with Kit:

-Molasses Whipped Sweet Potatoes

-Creamed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

-Smoked Cornbread Stuffing with Local Andouille

-Cranberry Relish

-House Made Rolls with Local Honey Butter

ADD ON:

-Family Size Mac & Cheese $15

-Family Size Red Chile & Corn Grits $15

DESSERT ADD ON:

-Bacon – Bourbon Pecan Pie $24 (Available until 11/29)

-Whole Whiskey Cake $57

-Half Whiskey Cake $29

Kit available for pick up 11/18-11/25. Pre-order yours now by calling 972-993-2253 or sending us a DM!

