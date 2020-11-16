Cedar Hill ISD Announces Inaugural HOOPLA Winners

CHISD Honors exceptional Staff Members

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District was honored to present four educators with the inaugural HOOPLA Award (Honoring Our Outstanding Paras, Lead Educators and Administrators).

“We believe it is very important to acknowledge exceptional staff members, each quarter, for their efforts in going above and beyond, exhibiting excellent customer service and making significant contributions to Cedar Hill ISD beyond the scope of their assigned responsibilities,” Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said.

Sandera Magee (English) and Josephine Parras-Padilla (Paraprofessional) of Cedar Hill High School, Collegiate Academy Science Teacher Heather Ivey and Lake Ridge Elementary Aide Mary Bradford were the first recipients of the award.

Cedar Hill High School Associate Principal Shanta Mackey is very proud of Magee and Parras-Padilla. “Ms. Magee is a leader who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way,” Mackey said. “For Ms. Parras-Padilla, servant leadership is all about making the goals clear and then rolling up your sleeves and doing whatever it takes to help people win.”

Ivey was nominated by Collegiate parent Jodi Davis, who credited Ivey with “going above and beyond during the virtual time and being proactive in making sure that scholars are aware of assignments and deadlines.”

Bradford was nominated by Lake Ridge colleague Alison Stelter.

“She will come in on her days off and help distribute materials,” Stelter said.

Recognized At Tonight’s Board meeting

Each winner will receive a pennant, and they will be recognized at the November 16 Board of Trustees Meeting, as well as the next We Are 1 Meeting. The Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation (CHEF) will present each winner with a $50 Visa gift card.

At Cedar Hill High School, Magee and Parras-Padilla received a surprise welcome during an energy-filled announcement that included performances from the Cedar Hill Cheerleaders and Marching Band.

CHISD will soon become accepting HOOPLA nominations for the second quarter. Any CHISD staff member or parent can submit a nomination, but only current CHISD employees can be nominated.

