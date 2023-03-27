DeSoto Volunteers Collected Over 700 Pounds Of Trash On Saturday

Facebook

Mother Nature gave the over 100 volunteers picking up trash and debris throughout DeSoto the perfect weather, not too hot and not too cold. Keeping the city clean is important for several reasons, including keeping debris out of area waterways. Surveys show homeowners, realtors, and business owners believe litter significantly decreases a property’s value and deters visitors.

Individual residents, families, community organizations, and numerous City officials took part in clean-ups in and around seven key locations in DeSoto and collected a total of more than 700 pounds of trash.

DeSoto’s Saturday Citywide Trash Pick-Up Day was coordinated by Keep DeSoto Beautiful, DeSoto Parks & Recreation, the City of DeSoto, and the DeSoto Independent School District.

To learn more about helping to Keep DeSoto Beautiful visit https://www.ci.desoto.tx.us/278/Keep-DeSoto-Beautiful

Saturday’s Citywide Clean-Up Locations:

Clean Up Site A – 200 S. Polk St., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site B – 1421 N. Beckley Ave., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site C – 250 N. Elerson Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site D – 1415 N. Cockrell Hill Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site E – 620 S. Westmoreland Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site F – 610 W. Wintergreen Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

Clean Up Site G – 229 S. Hampton Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115

Please remember you can help reduce litter by ensuring your trash is secured with lids on your trash bins, collecting debris when walking, and securing loose items around your home.