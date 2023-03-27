Braum’s Scooping Up Four New Ice Cream Sundaes

Facebook

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Sunny days and warmer temps are near! To celebrate, Braum’s is now offering four new fancy ice cream sundaes. Each sundae is made with rich, creamy ice cream and cookies baked fresh daily in Braum’s Bakery.

The four new offerings include:

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Sundae – Made with two scoops of Braum’s Vanilla Ice Cream, topped with hot caramel and pecans, all served on top of two Braum’s Oatmeal Raisin Cookies.

Made with two scoops of Braum’s Vanilla Ice Cream, topped with hot caramel and pecans, all served on top of two Braum’s Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. M&M ® Cookie Sundae – Made with one scoop of Braum’s Vanilla and one scoop of Braum’s Chocolate Ice Cream, topped with hot fudge and M&M’s® with two Braum’s M&M’s® Cookies as the base of the sundae.

– Made with one scoop of Braum’s Vanilla and one scoop of Braum’s Chocolate Ice Cream, topped with hot fudge and M&M’s® with two Braum’s M&M’s® Cookies as the base of the sundae. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sundae – Made with Braum’s Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream scooped on top of two Braum’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies, then topped with hot fudge and almonds.

– Made with Braum’s Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream scooped on top of two Braum’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies, then topped with hot fudge and almonds. Triple Chocolate Almond Cookie Sundae – Made with Braum’s Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream scooped on top of two of Braum’s Triple Chocolate Almond Cookies and finished with hot fudge and almonds.

The new sundaes will be available for a limited time at all Braum’s locations.

About Braum’s

Bill and Mary Braum opened their first Braum’s store in 1968. The company is still family-owned and operated. For more information about Braum’s, go to www.braums.com.