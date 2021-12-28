DeSoto Seeks Artists For Public Art Mural

Facebook

Calling All Artists Submit An Application To Be A Part of DeSoto’s History

For this inaugural public art project, the City is seeking to create a landmark destination with a highly visible mural. The overall nature of the work should convey a celebration of culture and cultural dignity. The artwork concept should present a general uplifting of humanity while representing ideals of community and traditional values. The mural is imagined as a picture-perfect moment (i.e. a postcard from DeSoto). Interested artists should have the ability to create work in a realistic style and could also incorporate aspects of surrealism and abstraction.

The Deadline for submissions has been extended to Monday, January 10, 2021 at 2pm.

In January 2021, the City of DeSoto adopted its first Cultural Plan. One of the key strategies detailed in the Plan is to establish a process for implementing an Art in Public Places program. This idea recognizes the importance of providing residents and visitors access to quality artistic experiences in the public sphere. Future artworks could function to bring attention to prevailing social issues, elevate public interest and create a sense of pride for the city.

BUDGET: $30,000 | The project budget is inclusive of all project costs, including artists’ fees and expenses, taxes, travel, shipping and crating, insurance, design, fabrication, installation/execution and transporting of any materials and supplies related to creating the artwork for the project site.

ELIGIBILITY: This competition is limited to professional artists and teams (ages 18 and older) who currently live in North Texas as defined by the North Central Texas Council of Governments and are legally qualified to work in the US. Artists must have successfully completed at least one significant permanent public art mural commission within the past ten years. Submissions not meeting eligibility requirements will not be considered.

Follow this link to submit artist qualifications. https://www.artsdesoto.com/artists