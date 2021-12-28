Dallas Arboretum Offers $5 Admission In January

Facebook

Experience The Outdoors For Less

DALLAS, Texas – To kick off 2022 and encourage people to enjoy the outdoors, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden offers $5 general admission starting on January 2nd for the entire month. Tickets need to be purchased online. Pre-purchased parking is $11. The Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden is closed for preventative maintenance January 2nd to February 19th.

Dave Forehand, Dallas Arboretum’s vice president of gardens, said, “The new year is a great time to set a goal of getting exercise, and the Dallas Arboretum is the perfect place to go. For those interested, we have a one-mile fitness trail where many walk in groups. Plus, you can see our gardeners preparing for our upcoming Dallas Blooms festival, which starts on Feb. 19th with a ‘Birds in Paradise’ theme.”

For those who want to enjoy an elegant, three-course Friendship Tea, the dates are January 2– February 19 for guests 13 and older. Prices are $39 per person for traditional tea and $49 per person for champagne tea and include parking and admission to the garden. Friendship Teas are held on the DeGolyer Loggia and Restaurant DeGolyer. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 214.515.6511 or purchased online at www.dallasarboretum.org.

A Tasteful Place:

Dallas College Cooks

Every Monday, 11 a.m.

Starts Jan. 3

Donald and Charlotte Test Pavilion

Certified American Culinary Federation Sous Chef and National Competitor Chef Cooper Davis creates healthy and delicious seasonal dishes. Free for guests with paid garden admission.

About the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden:

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The Arboretum is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Advanced reserved tickets are required and can be purchased online at dallasarboretum.org or by calling 214-515-6615 during the week. From January 2-31, general garden admission is $5. (The Dallas Arboretum is closed January 1). The Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden is closed January 1-February 19 for preventative maintenance. Pre-purchased parking is $11. T