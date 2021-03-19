DeSoto Secures Donation To Help Pay For Relocation of Displaced Residents

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Steep Hotel Bills Offset By $15,000 Grant From “Powered By People”

The City of DeSoto has secured a $15,000 grant from former Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s “Powered By People” organization to help defray close to $40,000 in hotel costs incurred for the temporary housing and relocation of several residents of the following last month’s severe winter storms.

The Senior residents at the Hickory Manor complex at 1626 Old Hickory Trail, in DeSoto, went without water service for several days following February’s Winter Storm. Even though service was eventually restored, a small number of residents learned that their apartments were uninhabitable and that they would need to find temporary housing while extensive repairs were made. The City of DeSoto had already stepped in to help secure temporary water service and showers for residents and worked with management to try to locate the necessary temporary housing.

“At that time I shared the City of DeSoto’s concerns about the Seniors at Hickory Manor and pledged that we would continue to help out by working to find grants and donations to assist some of the residents who would be displaced for an extended period of time while the damage was repaired,” recalled DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor. “I am pleased to report that the Powered By People organization has provided a $15,000 grant to offset close to $40,000 in housing expenses that have been accrued while the necessary repairs were made to make their dwellings habitable again. Thank you to former Congressman Beto O’Rourke for stepping-in to help some of DeSoto’s most vulnerable residents and we encourage others who are interested to consider doing the same.”

The City and Hickory Manor estimated the total cost to be approximately $40,000 based on the number of individuals displaced. The $15,000 grant funds will be provided to Hickory Manor Management after they provide the City with the necessary receipts and documentation to ensure the proper use of these funds.

Comments

comments