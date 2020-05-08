DeSoto ISD Celebrates Its School Nurses

DESOTO – National Nurses Week has been designated as a time in which the nation pauses to honor the commitment, dedication and hard work of those in the nursing profession. This year, the 2020 national celebration occurs as communities are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Bolstering the timely, global theme of “Year of the Nurse” coined by the American Nurses Association and the World Health Organization, the observation serves as a time to boost morale and encourage these professionals as they lead the fight to protect communities across the nation.

This annual celebration serves an opportunity to highlight School Nurse Day which took place on May 6 this year.

Like many school nurses, the DeSoto ISD Health Services team helps families feel confident that their children, even those with more complex health concerns, will receive the care they need because of the district’s effort to ensure a qualified healthcare professional is staffed at every campus.

DeSoto ISD Lead Nurse, Tameka Diggs enjoys serving the students from the youngest to the teens and helping others in any way that she can.

“I am glad to be on the frontline, noticing when something is “just not right.” I also appreciate the educational opportunities because it goes hand-in-hand with teaching and learning,” said Diggs. “As the leader of our team, I enjoy giving of myself as a resource and serving as an advocate for the nurses.”

School nurses play a very critical role in improving public health and in ensuring students’ academic success by addressing factors that may impact health and wellness.

“Our fantastic school nurses in DeSoto ISD work tirelessly to support the well-being of our campus communities, by providing health care through assessment, intervention, and follow up for all students in a school setting,” said Stephanie Aldridge, Director of SEL & Guidance. “A student’s health is directly related to his or her ability to learn and our nurses impact this success by meeting their physical, mental, and emotional health needs every day. Thank you to each and every DeSoto ISD school nurse! You are appreciated by all.”

National Nurses Week celebration began in 1954. The first National Nurses Week occurred in October and commemorated the hundredth anniversary of a British Nurse Florence Nightingale’s work in Crimea where she selflessly tended to wounded soldiers and whose advocacy set the standard for modern nursing today.

In 1982, U.S. President Ronald Reagan declared May 6 as the National Recognition Day for Nurses. Then, in 1990, the American Nurses Association extended that day into a week of celebrations, culminating on Nightingale’s birthday on May 12.

