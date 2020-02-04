DeSoto ISD Athletes Sign National Letters Of Intent

DeSoto ISD National Signing Day February 5, 2020
DESOTO, TX —DeSoto Independent School District hosts student-athletes and their families at the annual National Signing Day event at 9:30 am on Wednesday, February 5.
This year’s class of DeSoto ISD student-athletes will sign athletic scholarship-based commitments to the colleges and universities at which they will continue their athletic pursuits while also working towards college degrees.
“This an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of our student-athletes and their families as they sign athletic scholarships to compete at some of the nation’s top colleges and universities—a testament to the caliber of athletic and academic experiences offered to DeSoto ISD scholars,” said DeSoto ISD Athletic Director Larry Davis.
The following DeSoto High School student-athletes are expected to make commitments by signing their National Letters of Intent at 9:30 am at the Wednesday, February 5, 2020, event set to take place inside the Chris Dyer Gymnasium at DeSoto High School located at 600 Eagle Drive in DeSoto:
Student-Athlete Sport College/University
Adams-Reed, Ar’Maj Football University of Kansas
Arnold, Lawrence Football University of Kansas
Booker, Amina Soccer Southern A & M – Baton Rouge
Brown, Jyison Football Highland Community College
Charles, Javon Football Illinois State
Coleman, Dorian Track United States Air Force
Collins, Reagan Track Xavier University
Duncan, Wanya Football U of Mary Hardin Baylor
Hawkins, Ashtyn Football Cisco
Hollis, Jayla Track Arkansas
Jennings, Tim Football Henderson State
Kennedy, Heavan Track United States Naval Academy
Love, Mason Football Undecided
Mitchell, Marvin Football Austin College
Moore, Malik Football Evangel University
Mosley, Khylan Football Langston
Muhammad, Jabbar Football Oklahoma State
Roberson, Jaylen Football Southern Nazarene
Stratford, Chace Football East Central
Thompson, A’Sha Basketball Old Dominion
Thompson, Devin Football Angelo State
Wash, Cierra Track Baylor
Webber, Keith Football Navarro Junior College