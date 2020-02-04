DeSoto ISD Athletes Sign National Letters Of Intent

DeSoto ISD National Signing Day February 5, 2020

DESOTO, TX —DeSoto Independent School District hosts student-athletes and their families at the annual National Signing Day event at 9:30 am on Wednesday, February 5.

This year’s class of DeSoto ISD student-athletes will sign athletic scholarship-based commitments to the colleges and universities at which they will continue their athletic pursuits while also working towards college degrees.

“This an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of our student-athletes and their families as they sign athletic scholarships to compete at some of the nation’s top colleges and universities—a testament to the caliber of athletic and academic experiences offered to DeSoto ISD scholars,” said DeSoto ISD Athletic Director Larry Davis.

The following DeSoto High School student-athletes are expected to make commitments by signing their National Letters of Intent at 9:30 am at the Wednesday, February 5, 2020, event set to take place inside the Chris Dyer Gymnasium at DeSoto High School located at 600 Eagle Drive in DeSoto:

Student-Athlete Sport College/University

Adams-Reed, Ar’Maj Football University of Kansas

Arnold, Lawrence Football University of Kansas

Booker, Amina Soccer Southern A & M – Baton Rouge

Brown, Jyison Football Highland Community College

Charles, Javon Football Illinois State

Coleman, Dorian Track United States Air Force

Collins, Reagan Track Xavier University

Duncan, Wanya Football U of Mary Hardin Baylor

Hawkins, Ashtyn Football Cisco

Hollis, Jayla Track Arkansas

Jennings, Tim Football Henderson State

Kennedy, Heavan Track United States Naval Academy

Love, Mason Football Undecided

Mitchell, Marvin Football Austin College

Moore, Malik Football Evangel University

Mosley, Khylan Football Langston

Muhammad, Jabbar Football Oklahoma State

Roberson, Jaylen Football Southern Nazarene

Stratford, Chace Football East Central

Thompson, A’Sha Basketball Old Dominion

Thompson, Devin Football Angelo State

Wash, Cierra Track Baylor

Webber, Keith Football Navarro Junior College

