Jeep Groundhog Day Ad Is A Winner

With the Super Bowl over, the buzz of Patrick Mahomes comeback is dwindling, and the ads are driving the conversation. According to the annual USA TODAY Ad Meter, Jeep® brand’s “Groundhog Day” commercial, featuring Bill Murray and the Jeep Gladiator, placed #1 among all 62 commercials available for rankings.

For Super Bowl commercial fans like myself, it’s no surprise Jeep’s “Groundhog Day” spot is the winner. Before the National Anthem was sung, the Bill Murray spot was making the rounds on social media with a positive reception. However, what is surprising, is Jeep® brand’s win is the first time that an FCA brand has taken the top spot. How is that possible?

In addition, “Groundhog Day” was ranked by Adweek as the number one Super Bowl commercial in 2020. Plus, Advertising Age gave the commercial a rating of “five footballs,” one of only four brands to receive that highest ranking.

Across all Jeep brand digital and social channels, the video has been viewed 85,020,893 times from the time it launched at 6 a.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2 through Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 a.m. ET.

Additionally, visits to Jeep.com were up 50 percent on Sunday, Feb. 2 over the January daily average, while lower funnel activity (LFA) is currently up 18 percent over average. Also, the Jeep Gladiator vehicle landing page visits on Sunday, Feb. 2 were up 261 percent from the January daily average, coming in at the second highest volume after the November 2018 reveal of the vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Jeep Gladiator LFAs were also up 96 percent the day of the Big Game, Feb. 2.

Across the Jeep brand’s digital and social channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the brand has received 132K social mentions as of 9 a.m. ET, Feb. 4 and the “Groundhog Day” commercial recorded 91,775 mentions as of 9 a.m. ET, Feb. 4. Social sentiment has been very positive and comments across Jeep social channels include:

The Bill Murray Groundhog Day commercial wasn’t only the best commercial of Super Sunday, I am saying it now: It’s the best commercial EVER. Move over Mean Joe Greene,

Bill Murray is the King of Commercials! #Jeep #BillMurrayGroundhogDay

Best Super Bowl ad… by a long shot. #Jeep #SuperBowlAds #HappyGroundhogDay #IveGotYouBabe

The Jeep Groundhog Day ad was the best one, and it wasn’t close

The Jeep Groundhog Day commercial might be the greatest commercial in all of history.

I just watched the Groundhog Day Jeep commercial for the hundredth time. On silent Bc my son’s laying on me… and I could hear it perfectly in my head #GroundhogDay

I was in it for the ads. The bill murray jeep ad was priceless.

Anything Bill Murray makes me happy! Good move Jeep!

Jeep…. Bill Murray was the best! Funny and family friendly

My favorite was the Jeep commercial, especially since we live near the Woodstock Square, went to see the Groundhog rise and join in the festivities! All about the commercials!

With all the unfunny and un fun ads on at the Super Bowl, Jeep was a breath of fresh air

the jeep groundhog day commercial is the best commercial of the 21st century bye

The Groundhogs Day Jeep ad was the winner for me

As a bonus for fans of the commercial, the Jeep brand launched a longer-form version of the ad – “Groundhog Day” | Bill Murray + Bushy-Tailed Buddy’s Off Script & Off Road Adventures Cut” – on its YouTube channel following the Big Game.

