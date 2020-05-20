Dallas County Reports 186 Additional Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases

DALLAS — As of 11:00am May 20, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 186 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 8,090, including 196 deaths.

The additional 5 deaths are being reported today include:

-A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and expired at an area hospital ED.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 196 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today’s number of cases is markedly lower than what we saw last week and now halfway through the week we’re seeing a healthy decline in the number of new positive cases. We have not seen an appreciable increase in testing yet in Dallas although there has been some increase in testing with the opening of some Walmart, Kroger Health and other sites. So this is somewhat of an apples to apples comparison over the last three weeks. We’ve seen an increase, then a plateau, and now we’re seeing a gradual decline. The doctors tell me to temper my optimism on this and that the key numbers to look at are ICU admissions, hospital beds and deaths but I’d rather see the number of new cases going down than up. Again, how well we do is dependent on the smart, personal decisions of all of us: avoiding unnecessary crowds, maintaining 6 foot distancing, wearing our face coverings on public transportation and at businesses, plus practicing good hygiene. As more and more businesses open, we must focus not on what is legal but on what is safe as advised by the doctors. You can find their advice at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

Additional information is available at the following websites:

· CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

· CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

· DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

· DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

