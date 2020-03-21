DeSoto CLOSING City Hall On Monday

Closures Part Of Coordinated Effort To Combat Coronavirus (COVID-19)

DESOTO-As part of a coordinated effort with national, state, county and local partners to combat the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the DeSoto City Hall Complex will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, until further notice. Minimal staff will still be working internally to coordinate essential services and maintain offices. Key employees have been designated to work from home by telecommuting to carry out many duties remotely.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has moved rapidly worldwide and it requires coordinated efforts and decisive actions,” observed DeSoto’s Interim City Manager M. Reneé Johnson. “We have been coordinating efforts with allies at many levels and are following best practices to reduce the spread of this virus.”

DeSoto’s Municipal Court, which is located in City Hall, already delivers many of its key services online. Those who need to resolve their court cases can text the Municipal Court Clerk at 972-737-7558 or video conference the Judge during regular business hours by going to https://zoom.us/join…click JOIN a meeting, and type in MEETING ID 582-661-129.

The City of DeSoto will continue to post new information related to Coronavirus issues on our website or Facebook, Nextdoor, and Twitter pages as it becomes available.

Residents can continue to call the City with general service requests via our Action Center at 972.274.CITY (2489) during normal business hours.

Water bill payments can be made online. Water customers can also dial 972-230-9627 to pay via the automated phone system or to speak with a Utility Billing representative during normal business hours. Check and money order payments can be placed in the after-hours drop box at City Hall.

Residents with questions related to Coronavirus can dial 2-1-1 and access a 24/7 hotline via 2-1-1 Texas.

Save

Comments

comments