Dallas County Reports 21 New Cases Of COVID-19

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am March 21, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting 21 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing to the total case count in Dallas County to 95. Of the cases reported to date, over 40% now have no history of recent travel outside of Texas or no known close contact with a confirmed case, indicating community transmission locally. New cases will reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

Dallas County will not release further information to protect their privacy.

“Community spread is accelerating rapidly but not as fast as it would without the way this community is stepping up,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “The responsible actions of the people of Dallas County are helping to slow the spread of the virus. That’s critical for the healthcare supply chain and vaccination work to catch up and for our healthcare system to not be overwhelmed with patients. #StayCalmStayHome #FlattenTheCurve.”

The case count at the following link will only include county residents:

https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

Also, drive thru testing is now available in Dallas.

Drive-thru Testing Sites-American Airlines Center and 9191 S. Polk St, OPENS at 8 AM on March 22

American Airlines Center in Dallas, 2500 Victory Plaza open from 8 AM- 8 PM

Criteria for COVID-19 Testing:

Must be 65+ OR;

Must be a First Responder OR;

Must be a healthcare worker;

Must be a DART driver;AND

Must have a temperature of 99.6 or higher

ANYONE NOT MEETING THE ABOVE CRITERIA WILL NOT BE TESTED

