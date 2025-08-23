Texas Fair Foods Celebrated at Big Tex Choice Awards

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Texas Fair foods took center stage at the Briscoe Center Aug. 21, as Big Tex Choice Awards judges named four winning concessionaires for their creative new recipes. The State Fair of Texas opens Sept. 26 for three weeks of wonderful entertainment, football games, livestock exhibits, and our favorite Fair foods.

Texas Fair Foods

State Fair of Texas concessionaires concocted craveable (but calorie-free) new fried foods and sweet treats to whet our appetites for the Fair. Judges at the 21st Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards, presented by Karbach Brewing Company, named winners in four categories. A popular new category, Best Taste-Sipper was added to the Savory, Sweet, and Creative Categories.

After tasting and evaluating all 15 finalists, the judges announced their winners. ”Best Taste – Savory” was won by the Crab & Mozzarella Arancini by Stefan T. Nedwetzky. “Best Taste – Sweet” went to the Chill & Thrill Delight by Tony & Terry Bednar. “Best Taste –Sipper” went to Cookie Chaos Milkshake by Brad Weiss. Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger Deviled Egg Sliders by Kendall Williams, won “Most Creative.” The following descriptions of the four winning entries are in the winners’ own words.

Best Taste-Savory, Crab & Mozzarella Arancini

Concessionaire: Stefan T. Nedwetzky. Handcrafted with an irresistible blend of premium Maryland Blue Crab meat, white rice, mozzarella cheese, spring onion, red bell pepper, lemon, and black pepper. Each rice ball is delicately seasoned with aromatic herbs including garlic, coriander, and basil. They are dipped in a crunchy breadcrumb coating, then deep fried to a golden, crispy finish. Handmade in small batches to ensure the highest quality! Served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce.

Other finalists for Best Taste-Savory included the Deep Fried Deli Tacos by Brent & Juan Reaves, Hans Brisket & Brew Stuffed Pretzels by Glen & Sherri Kusak, and Vietnamese Crunch Dog by The Le Family.

(As a spectator, I didn’t have a vote. But after sampling foods backstage, my personal favorite was the Hans Brisket & Brew Stuffed Pretzels by Glen & Sherri Kusak. The judges, however, thought the pretzels needed less cheese and/or more brisket.)

Best Taste – Sweet, Chill & Thrill Delight

Concessionaires: Tony & Terry Bednar. A vibrant, refreshing twist on Colombia’s famous Salpicon de Frutas that is perfect for a warm day at the State Fair. A Texas-sized cup is packed with juicy, diced mango, pineapple, watermelon, grapes, cantaloupe, and strawberries, all soaked in fresh watermelon juice with a splash of lime. It’s topped with a handcrafted shaved mango sorbet that slowly melts into the mix for a sweet, tangy fusion. Whether you’re cooling off or chasing bold flavors, this fruity treat is sure to thrill!

The other finalists in Best Taste-Sweet category were Candy Lemon Sour Face by Chef Heather J. Perkins, Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake by Stephen El Gidi, Rousso’s Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake Fries by Isaac & Joey Rousso, and Tex’s Toast á la Mode by Michelle & Jayse Edwards.

(I enthusiastically agree with this choice. The Chill & Thrill Delight is an inspired mix of fruits and flavors all melding together as the mango sorbet melts for an unexpectedly delish treat. Bonus: You’ll feel so healthy, eating a bowl of fruit at the Fair!)

Best Taste – Sipper, Cookie Chaos Milkshake

Concessionaire: Brad Weiss. This shake is what cookie dreams are made of! A rich, creamy, cookie butter milkshake loaded with snickerdoodle chunks, Golden Oreo® Cookies, and classic Oreo® Cookies for the ultimate cookie explosion. We top it with a fluffy swirl of whipped cream, a scoop of edible cookie butter cookie dough, a perfectly perched Biscoff® cookie, and a cookie butter drizzle that ties it all together. Finished with a rim coated in crushed Biscoff ® cookie pieces for that extra crunch in every sip, the Cookie Chaos Milkshake is sweet, spiced, and unapologetically over the top.

The four additional finalists in the Sipper category: Coconut Quadruple by Binh Tran & My Vo, Hot Honeycomb Lemonade Shake Up by Tom Grace, Nevins Dirty Red Bull® Tex-arita by Josey Nevins Mayes & Tami Jo Nevins Mayes, and Poppin’ Boba Rita by Justin Martinez.

(This is a delicious dessert drink but it’s super rich, so try other foods first and save this for last. My personal favorite for a refreshing Fair drink was the Hot Honeycomb Lemonade Shake Up by Tom Grace.)

Most Creative, Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger Deviled Egg Sliders

Concessionaire: Kendall Williams. Who knew a deviled egg could become the juiciest, most flavor-packed burger slider ever? We did! The Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger Deviled Egg Sliders start with a Cajun-seasoned Wagyu patty, topped with aged cheddar and crispy applewood bacon. The twist? Instead of a bun, it’s sandwiched between two deep fried, panko-crusted deviled egg halves—crispy outside, creamy and tangy inside. Served with a house-made ketchup-inspired sauce, it’s a bold, one-of-a-kind bite you have to try at this year’s Fair!

(Rousso’s Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake Fries by Isaac & Joey Rousso was my personal pick for Most Creative. Served in a basket filled with funnel cake fingers, it’s large enough for a family of four to share. It also gets my nod for best bargain, which isn’t a category.)

Judges of the Big Tex Choice Awards face the tough task of selecting the winning Fair foods. This year’s field was especially competitive. The celebrity judges included Jeff Allen — Co-Founder of Cookie Society; Marissa Allen — Co-Founder of Cookie Society; Keandre Hopkins — Content Creator; Chris Meyer — General Manager of Karbach Brewing Company; and Alex Snodgrass — Author, Content Creator, and Founder of SideDish.

The State Fair of Texas runs Friday, Sept. 26 to Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. For more information, including maps with locations of Concessionaire booths, please visit BigTex.com.