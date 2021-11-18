Delicious Thanksgiving Restaurant Options In DFW

Facebook

Let Someone Else Do The Cooking This Thanksgiving

Whether you’re gathering with friends and family for Thanksgiving this year or just celebrating with your immediate family, planning what to eat can be stressful. Not to mention that after slaving away in the kitchen for hours, there are the dishes waiting to be washed. Take the stress out of cooking this Thanksgiving and celebrate at a local restaurant.

The Capital Grille:

At The Capital Grille, guests can celebrate Thanksgiving with a chef-prepared dinner in the restaurant or at home. In the dining room, guests will be served a traditional meal with an upscale twist, including Turkey with Brioche Stuffing, French Green Beans with Marcona Almonds, Cranberry-Pear Chutney and Mashed Potatoes, with the option to add Mashed Sweet Potatoes and Pumpkin Cheesecake. In addition, those looking to enjoy dinner at home may order a bundle of the restaurant’s Thanksgiving sides. To place a pre-order for pickup on November 24 or 25 or to make a reservation, visit TheCapitalGrille.com. Locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Plano.

Seasons 52:

This Thanksgiving, Seasons 52 guests can enjoy a lighter take on Thanksgiving with a spread of freshly prepared classics using peak-season ingredients. The menu includes Oven-Roasted Turkey, House-made Cranberry Relish, Mashed Butternut Squash and a Pumpkin Pie Mini Indulgence dessert, among other sides. The Seasons 52 Thanksgiving Green Box dinner allows guests to celebrate at home with turkey, all of the in-restaurant fixings, salad and six Pumpkin Pie Mini Indulgence desserts. Boxes serve four to six people and are available for pickup on November 24 or 25. Pre-orders and reservations can be made at Seasons52.com. Locations in Plano and Dallas.

Eddie V’s:

Eddie V’s is hosting a luxe Thanksgiving celebration with options such as hand-carved Slow-Roasted Turkey, Roasted Butternut Squash, hand-whipped Mashed Potatoes and Pumpkin Pie Tartlet. Against a backdrop of live music, guests can toast to the holiday with Veuve Clicquot champagne by-the-glass as well as eye-catching signature cocktails, such as the Smoked Old Fashioned, torched tableside on a wooden plank, or the color-changing Hope Diamond. To make a reservation, visit EddieV.com. Locations in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen:

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is giving guests value and saving them time this Thanksgiving with their scratch-made take-home Family Bundles. Guests can select from entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, Grilled Salmon or a combination of these guest favorites—all of which include two choices of family-sized sides and a half-dozen signature Honey Butter Croissants – starting at just $24.99. Visit Cheddars.com or download the Mobile App to order online for curbside pickup by Wednesday, Nov. 24. Multiple locations.

HARPER’S:

Thanksgiving Turkey Tagine ($42 per person)

Smoked Turkey Breast, Braised Thigh, Pearl Couscous, Sourdough Stuffing, Green Beans,

Roasted Butternut Squash, Crispy Sage, Cranberry-Preserved Lemon Turkey Jus

Featured item in addition to the normal dinner menu.

Dine-in Only.

STIRR:

Thanksgiving Menu (choose one starter, one main, two sides and one dessert)

$29.99 per person. Normal store/kitchen hours

Take out available – all takeout orders placed by Monday, November 22nd.

No deadline on dine-in reservations, just until we are booked to capacity.

Thanksgiving Pies

Ida Claire

Ida is whipping up some delicious Thanksgiving pies this season! Guests can enjoy Bourbon Pecan, Spiced Pumpkin and Cherry.

Haywire

From Nov. 1 through Wednesday, Dec. 22, Haywire is featuring its legendary Route 66 Pecan Pie for $45. A twist on the beloved southern pecan pie, Haywire’s Route 66 Pecan Pie is nine inches and weighs in at three pounds. It starts with a crispy cinnamon roll crust drowned in an ooey gooey filling of locally sourced pecans and served with a side of Texas caramel sauce. Add extra caramel or whipped cream for an additional $7 each.

The Ranch at Las Colinas

The Rustic

The Rustic is bringing back its iconic Peanut Butter Pie this holiday season!