Bottled Blonde Backyard Begins Construction In Fort Worth

Under Construction: New Restaurant/Bar Expanding to Fort Worth

DALLAS (March 17, 2021) — LGE Design Build, a full-service commercial general contractor with an in-house architecture firm, announced they recently began construction on Bottled Blonde Backyard in Fort Worth, Texas.

Located at 1000 Foch Street on the Southwest corner of Foch and Morton Streets, immediately South of West 7th Street, Bottled Blonde and Backyard’s restaurant and night club concept will be joining several other local, popular restaurants and bars in Fort Worth.

This will be the third Bottled Blonde location in Texas completed by LGE Design Build, in addition to existing locations in Dallas and Houston. The revamp of the existing building will house The Backyard, while its complementary concept, Bottled Blonde, will be in a new building structure located next door on the same parcel within the same development, making this project unique compared to others in the area.

Upon completion the project will total 28,4723 square feet with Bottled Blonde at 9,117 square feet and Backyard at 12,600 square feet. The completion date is slated for late 2021.

Opening Late 2021

In addition to their partnership in Texas, LGE Design Build has partnered with Evening Entertainment Group on other locations including their original Bottled Blonde location in Scottsdale, Ariz. LGE Design Build Project Executive Taylor Mitcham said, “We are so thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Evening Entertainment Group to help them bring their concept to the City of Fort Worth.”

Bottled Blonde is a casual neighborhood hot spot for pizza and elevated bar bites. Bottled Blonde, along with The Backyard also feature games, outdoor seating and craft beers. After dark, Bottled Blonde and Backyard host high energy events and provides a night club atmosphere for their patrons.

Taylor added, “We love the Seventh Street Fort Worth area. As it continues to grow, we see long-term potential with this restaurant/bar location.”

