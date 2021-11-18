Cedar Hill ISD Welcomes Jonquez Moore as Transportation Director

Facebook

CHISD New Transportation Director Come From San Antonio

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Jonquez Moore was hired last month, and started last week, as Cedar Hill Independent School District’s Transportation Director.

“We are honored to have an individual of Mr. Moore’s caliber and expertise to lead the district’s Transportation program,” Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “He is widely respected among Transportation Professionals.”

Moore comes to CHISD from Northeast ISD in San Antonio – where he was a Transportation Supervisor for one of the largest school districts in Texas.

“I’m ecstatic to be in Cedar Hill, and I am looking forward to a bright future here,” Moore said. “Our main goal is the safe transport of our scholars.”

Managing Drivers, Logistics and More

His job will involve the successful management of drivers, staff, logistics and the fleet of buses. CHISD currently has 60 bus drivers, including 12 Special Needs Buses.

He oversaw the training for 400 buses and is certified as a CDL Examiner and a CDL Administrator. Moore’s also a Certified Smith System Trainer and a Certified Bus Driver Instructor through Texas A & M Engineering Extension Service.

Moore grew up in Minden, Louisiana – 32 miles northeast of Shreveport – where he spent a lot of quality time with his grandfather, who used to paint school buses.

“Sometimes, he would let me pull the parking brake,” Moore said.

But it wasn’t until he began his professional career that Moore found his way into transportation.

After graduating college, Moore accepted a job teaching English and History and coaching basketball and track & field in a rural community near Minden.

Part of the gig was driving the school bus to and from sporting events, so he applied and got his CDL License.

Moore and his wife are the proud parents of three sons between the ages of 1 and 4.