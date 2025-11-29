A Christmas Carol Returns to Dallas Theater Center Nov. 28

Facebook

A Christmas Carol returns Nov. 28-Dec. 27, as Dallas Theater Center continues their beloved holiday tradition. Performances will be held at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre in the AT&T Performing Arts Center. The associate producing sponsor for the production is Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.

Based on the novel by Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol is a cornerstone of Dallas holiday celebrations. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge’s unforgettable journey from miserliness to generosity as he encounters the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. With live music, dazzling design and heartfelt acting, A Christmas Carol delivers a moving reminder of the power of community, compassion and change.

“This story never loses its heart, magic and relevance” said Jonathan Norton, Interim Artistic Director. “It’s funny, haunting and profoundly human. We’re proud to continue this tradition that brings North Texas together during the holidays.”

A Christmas Carol Company for Dallas Theater Center

This year’s production of A Christmas Carol features Blake Hackler debuting as Ebenezer Scrooge. Hackler is a member of the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company, and was last seen onstage at DTC in Waitress as Ogie.

“Playing Scrooge in Kevin Moriarty’s celebrated adaptation of A Christmas Carol—and doing so under the direction of my dear friend and collaborator, Alex Organ—is both a joy and a gift,” said Blake Hackler, “DTC’s continuing partnership with the North Texas Food Bank makes this year’s production especially poignant, reminding us how essential acts of hope and kindness are in our world right now.”

The production will be directed by Alex Organ, a member of DTC’s Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company. He most recently performed as Lloyd Dallas in Noises Off. He is joined by a creative team including Christina Austin Lopez (Rehearsal Choreographer), Cody Dry (Music Director), and Stephen Ravet (Production Stage Manager). The production will continue to feature the stunning work of Joel Ferrell (Original Choreographer), Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design), Jen Caprio (Costume Design), Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), Broken Chord (Sound Design), Val Gladstone (Wigs, Hair and Makeup Design), Aaron Meicht (Original Composition), and Brian McDonald (Additional Composition).

A Christmas Carol features Blake Hackler as Ebenezer Scrooge, joined by five of his fellow Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company members: Christina Austin Lopez, Liz Mikel, Tiffany Solano, Esteban Vilchez, and Zachary J. Willis. They are joined by Sarah Comley Caldwell, Natassia Dominique, Gideon Ethridge, Ian Ferguson, Sarah Gay, Emma Gervasi, Parker Gray, Sam Henderson, Gena Loe, Randy Pearlman, Rachel Nicole Poole, Irene Rising, and Andre’ Pernell Williams. The youth cast includes Allison Arroyo, Vera Borges, Miles Cernoch, Sofia DeSena, Santiago Diaz, Kolbe Garza, Victoria Gomez, Vivian Martin, Tripp McMillian, Olivia Meredith, Juniper Pirro, and Luna Echo Rodriguez. Casting by Eisenberg Casting, Daryl Eisenberg, CSA.

North Texas Food Bank

Dallas Theater Center is also continuing their partnership with North Texas Food Bank during the run of A Christmas Carol. DTC will collect donations for North Texas Food Bank after each performance of the hit holiday show, and all donations will go directly to serving families in North Texas.

“As we witness the Cratchit family gather around their modest holiday meal in A Christmas Carol, we’re reminded of the true spirit of the season—nurturing traditions, celebrating together, and sharing meals with loved ones,” said Sarah Burns, Vice President of External Affairs for North Texas Food Bank, “Yet, 1 in 6 North Texans face hunger every day. North Texas Food Bank is grateful for our enduring partnership with the Dallas Theater Center. Thanks to the generosity of DTC and its patrons, we’re able to provide nutritious food to our neighbors facing hunger—bringing joy, hope, and nourishment to those who need it most this holiday season and beyond.”

Since 2009, Dallas Theater Center and its patrons have given $812,100 to North Texas Food Bank, which is enough to provide over 2.4 million meals to our neighbors facing hunger.

A Christmas Carol is seen by more than 3,500 students from across the DFW metroplex, including students from DTC’s award-winning Project Discovery, where students engage in pre-show workshops before attending the production. Students are invited to bring canned food donations as part of DTC’s collaboration with North Texas Food Bank. Following each performance of A Christmas Carol, audiences are invited to participate in Stay Late, a 15-minute post-show conversation with members of the cast.

The 2025-26 Dallas Theater Center season is dedicated to the memory of Bill Custard, Life Trustee.

Ticket and Performance Information for A Christmas Carol

Show Dates: November 28 – December 27, 2025, at Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre. Based on the novel by Charles Dickens, adapted by Kevin Moriarty. Directed by Alex Organ. Run Time is 90 minutes, no intermission; Tickets start at $51 and are available online at dtc.org.

Dallas Theater Center is one of the leading regional theaters in the country and the recipient of the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award.

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) is committed to producing theater with resident artists that illuminate diverse experiences and spark collaboration and dialogue. Founded in 1959, DTC is a resident company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents its annual season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, designed by REX/OMA, Joshua Prince-Ramus and Rem Koolhaas. DTC also performs at its original home, the Kalita Humphreys Theater, the only freestanding theater designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Under the leadership of Executive Director Kevin Moriarty and Interim Artistic Director Jonathan Norton, DTC produces a year-round subscription series of classics, musicals, and new plays and an annual production of A Christmas Carol for more than 100,000 North Texas residents annually. Additionally, the theater produces extensive education programs, including the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award-winning Project Discovery; a partnership with SMU Meadows School of the Arts; and many community collaborations. DTC is also the home of the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company, which features twelve resident artists that perform in every season.