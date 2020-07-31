Dallas County Reports Over 2,000 Children Under 18 Have Had COVID-19

In July 52 Children In Dallas County Have Been Hospitalized Due To COVID-19

DALLAS — As parents try to decide between in person learning for their children, or online instruction, Dallas County reports more than 2,050 children under 18 have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st. Also since July 1, 52 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Today, Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 707 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This brings the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 49,976, including 671 confirmed deaths.

The additional 7 confirmed deaths being reported today include:

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She expired in an area hospital emergency department, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with about 19% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 30. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of the 671 confirmed deaths reported to date, about 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

To date, there have been 1,323 probable cases reported in Dallas County residents, including 2 probable deaths from COVID-19.

Continue Social Distancing

“While the numbers this week are shaping up to be lower than they were at our high point reached earlier this month, they are still over four times higher than the average when the Governor’s Open Texas plan started. It’s imperative that everyone continue to use masks when around other people outside their home. Take your mask with you even if you don’t think you’ll be around other people and put it on if you come into contact with others.

Please continue to avoid unnecessary trips for anything but work, essentials or outdoor exercise. Particularly avoid places where people cannot wear a mask one hundred percent of the time. The mask is not a substitute for a minimum of six foot distancing, so please keep your distance and please remember to use good hand hygiene and wash frequently.

Together North Texas, we can get to a better place than we’re in now if we all work together in a spirit where we move from fear to faith in the science, and selfishness to sacrifice for the public good. By following the science, we can save more people from a terrible illness, keep more businesses from failing and get our kids back to school faster,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

· Dallas County COVID-19 Related Health Guidance for the Public

· Dallas County Measures for Protecting An Institution’s Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer/Employee Guidance

· Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High-Risk for Severe COVID-19

Save

Comments

comments