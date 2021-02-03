Dallas County Reports Highest One Day Number of COVID Deaths To Date

Share via: 0 Shares 0





50 COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Dallas County

Many of us have watched the new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline, and feel like the sky is clearing after the storm. with the number of vaccine doses increasing, new vaccination hubs being established, there’s some light at the end of a very dark tunnel. However, even as the number of new cases trends downward, the number of new deaths set records in Dallas County.

“Today I sadly report another record in deaths, with 50 residents who’ve lost their battle with COVID-19, along with 1,356 new cases. As we have said, these will be our darkest months for deaths thus far. But, if we make good choices, if we register to be vaccinated in as many places as we’re willing to drive to if we qualify under 1B, and if we wear our mask, maintain our distance, avoid crowds including Super Bowl parties, and forgo get-togethers, we will have a better March and get better every month thereafter in our battle against COVID and these new strains.

If we lose our resolve, and stop doing the things that we’re doing to keep ourselves and our community strong, then the battle will prolong and we run the risk of not reaching herd immunity before new strains set us back for a long time.

Now is the time to strengthen our resolve, trade fear for faith in the science and the facts that have proven to be effective in keeping us safer, and focus not on what your neighbor could do but on what each one of us can do to be just a little bit stronger in the battle against COVID. Together, we will overcome this pandemic. Brighter days are ahead if we follow the science and the facts together,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Fifty additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident if the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Balch Springs. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Carrollton. She expired in the facility.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Carrollton. She expired in a facility.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Duncanville. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. She expired in the facility.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Coppell. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in a facility.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in a facility.

A woman in her 100’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 1,356 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,016 confirmed cases and 340 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 231,411 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 31,327 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 2,320 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

