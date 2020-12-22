‘Avoiding Crowds Is Critical’ Dallas Reports Over 2300 New COVID Cases

Dallas County Reports 2,366 New COVID-19 Cases, 30 New Deaths

Dallas County reports 2,366 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 2,088 confirmed cases and 278 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 158,354 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 18,552 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 1,514 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

There were 1,000 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, December 21. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 494 for the same time-period, which represents around 24 percent of all emergency department visits in the county.

At a 1,000 patients, we are nearly 200 higher than the record from the July peak. Without similar state restrictions in place as we saw in July to bend the curve down, we are alarmed by the growth and potential for even more spread over the holidays. Please follow public health guidance and do not meet outside your household, avoid indoor settings such as restaurants, bars, and malls, and stay home to the fullest extent possible. #StayHomeStaySafe was critical to our success in the spring and summer, with higher numbers today we must commit to that strategy again.

Thirty additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high-risk conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He was found deceased at home.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in an area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had hospitalized, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He expired in an area ED, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility the City of Irving. He expired in the facility.

Jenkins Urges Residents To Make Smart Decisions & Avoid Crowds

“Today we add another 2,366 new cases and 30 deaths to our COVID-19 numbers. With the holidays approaching and unprecedented high case counts, we are echoing the requests of our public health community, hospitals, and our health care heroes, that everyone make sacrifices this year to protect our community and save lives. Wearing a mask whenever you are in an indoor setting and outside your home, and within your home when anyone other your household members are present. Foregoing get-togethers this holiday and avoiding crowds is critical.

It’s not too late to shop curbside locally. Local retailers would be glad to have you make selections and bring them to your car. But, please stay out of crowded stores and malls, where distancing can be compromised. Now is the time for patriotism, to help our essential workers and health care heroes who’ve worked so hard to help us. Again, please encourage everyone you know to shop locally curbside, but not indoors, and follow the advice found on Dallascounty.org/covid-19/ to help our health care heroes help you. I wish everyone joyous and meaningful holidays. We can get through this, fueled largely by the courage and the smart personal decisions that you and your loved ones make, until the vaccine can be widely administered,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

