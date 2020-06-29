Dallas County Reports 572 COVID-19 Cases, Another Record

Dallas- Apparently COVID-19 didn’t take the weekend off in Dallas County. COVID-19 cases in the hospital increased over the weekend from 571 to 611. Today, DSHS reports 572 additional COVID-19 cases in Dallas County. That brings the total case count in Dallas County to 20,737, including 353 deaths.

The additional death being reported today is of a man in his 40’s who was a resident of Irving. He had not been critically ill nor was he admitted to an area hospital, but he did have underlying high risk health conditions.

While the number of fatalities in Dallas County and across the state have declined, hospitalizations are approaching 6,000. Today’s hospitalizations in the state set a new record-high with 5,913, the 556-patient jump is new one day high. New daily confirmed cases drops below 5k for first time in a week at 4,288.

“Today we have our highest number of reported cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, and this weekend for the first time, our weekend reporting numbers went up. Normally our weekend reporting numbers go way down as some hospitals don’t report. Our numbers went from 571 to 611 COVID-19 cases in the hospital for Dallas County. Hopefully, this is because the hospitals have made it a point to increase accuracy of weekend reporting, but either way the numbers are of great concern.

Everyone should wear a mask 100 percent of the time when you’re around people outside your home. Avoid unnecessary trips. Ask yourself if the trip is a desire or a necessity. Make lists when going to the grocery store so that you go shopping as little as possible and avoid in person activities such as dining and indoor exercise where you or others are not wearing a mask 100 percent of the time. We are seeing significant growth throughout Texas and here in North Texas in the number of COVID-19 cases, and if this trend does not reverse, it will have a very serious and negative impact on public health and our economy. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve #WearAMask #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

