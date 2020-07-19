Dallas County Reports 1,044 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases

17th Consecutive Day Of Over 1,000 Daily Cases of COVID-19

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am July 19, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,044 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 41,266, including 525 deaths.

The additional 2 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an

area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions. A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1st, half have been in this age group. Reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June. Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 was about 27% among symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 28. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.Of the 525 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here:

https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here:

https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

Save

Dallas County COVID-19 Related Health Guidance for the Public

Dallas County Measures for Protecting An Institution’s Workforce from COVID-19 Infection:

Employer/Employee Guidance

Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High-Risk for Severe COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

Additional information is available at the following websites:

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

Find a mask online with our article on masks for children and adults.

Save

Comments

comments