Dallas County Reports 74 Deaths In One Week

Dallas County Reports Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases For 16 Straight Days

Dallas- For the fifth consecutive day Texas reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases with 10,158. Today marks the 16th straight day, Dallas County reports over 1,000 COVID-19 cases, with 1,031 additional positive cases. That brings the total case count in Dallas County to 40,222, including 523 deaths. Seventy four deaths in one week marks the deadliest week to date for Dallas County. (last week 54 deaths were reported)

But if you’re looking for some good news, the daily average number of new cases dropped by 36 this week. Last week Dallas County had a record of 1,121 average daily cases, this week’s average was 1,085.

Today Dallas County reports 9 additional deaths:

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was an inmate of a correctional facility in the City of Seagoville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

Save

Limit Trips Outside Home If Unnecessary

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says, “Our COVID-19 hospitalizations, ER visits and ICU admissions were near record levels this week as well. All this is strong indication that you should wear a mask when outside your home and avoid any business where masks are not being worn 100% of the time. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to limit trips outside the home to absolute necessities and always wear a mask.”

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

Dallas County COVID-19 Related Health Guidance for the Public

County Measures for Protecting An Institution’s Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer/Employee Guidance

Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High-Risk for Severe COVID-19

Save

Comments

comments