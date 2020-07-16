Titos’ Giving Away Free Hand Sanitizer in Dallas

Tito’s Is Helping Fight COVID-19

Dallas- Free Tito’s for Dallas! Wait, no, Tito’s is not giving away free vodka. But with the ongoing pandemic maybe free hand sanitizer is the next best thing. With supplies like hand sanitizer still being scarce, Tito’s will distribute 44,000 bottles of free hand sanitizer in Dallas tomorrow.

So, how can you get a bottle of Tito’s Hand Sanitizer?

Drive down to Fair Park tomorrow between 9am and 2pm – but NOT before 9am and the offer is only good while supplies last. You’ll want to enter at Gate 2 at the corner of Parry Ave. and Haskell Ave. Look for the signs and Tito’s tent at the gate entrance. Follow the coned path down to Lot 15 where the sanitizer will be given away, and exit right onto Haskell Ave. There will be four designated lanes and someone will direct you to an available lane.

Each vehicle will receive three bottles of 375 ml Tito’s hand sanitizer. Remember ALL passengers in the vehicle must be wearing a mask to be eligible. Passengers must remain in their vehicles at all times. You can either pop your trunk or unlock your doors to allow Tito’s to place sanitizer in your vehicle. You must be over 18, and Tito’s say they will accommodate cars, bikes and pedestrians.

Tito’s is working hard in the fight against COVID-19 and that goes beyond making and distributing hand sanitizer. For example, Tito’s is funding a 2-year grant of $2.5 million to The University of Texas at Austin COVID-19 Modeling Consortium.

They have also, donated a grant of $1 million to the Baylor College of Medicine to restart research on a potential vaccine for COVID-19.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is America’s Original Craft Vodka. The craft Vodka is distilled and bottled by Fifth Generation Inc. in Austin, Texas. As frequent travelers when we’re away from home and someone orders Tito’s, we feel a little bit closer to home.

Save

Comments

comments