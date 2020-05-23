Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Starting To Decline

COVID-19 Average Cases Decline This Week In Dallas County

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am May 23, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 172 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 8,649, including 210 deaths.

The additional 3 deaths are being reported today include:

-A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson, had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

-A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville, had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have known underlying high risk health conditions.

-A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite, expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 210 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

40 COVID-19 Deaths This Week, 27 Reported Last Week

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today’s number ends the week with an average of 200 cases a day, down from an average of 233 cases a day last week. We had 40 deaths this week, including the three that were announced today, and this is up from 27 last week. The hospitalizations for COVID-19, ICU admissions, and emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms have remained flat over the last week. Overall, this week has been good news and we will hopefully begin to see a decline, but that is entirely up to you. We must all make good decisions and focus not on what is legal, but on what is safe. You can download the guidelines prepared by local medical experts at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org. Avoid crowds, when you must be in a crowd wear a face covering and maintain 6 foot distancing, and practice good hygiene by washing your hands regularly. And remember, the safest thing to do right now is #StayHomeSavesLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

