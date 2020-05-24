College Audition Prep Intensive (CAPI) Starts July 27

College Audition Prep Intensive (CAPI) is July 27-Aug. 9 at Texas Womans’ University in Denton. The program prepares talented young high school performers for the highly competitive college audition process. Students can hone their audition skills with one-on-one feedback from faculty members, while college representatives present program overviews. CAP program helps students and parents learn the nuts and bolts of the audition/application process.

Several options are offered, with both programs on the Texas Woman’s University campus in Denton. The CAP Intensive (CAPI) is July 27-Aug. 9. This two-week stay camp is $3,500 and includes all room and board for both weeks. Space is limited for this program. Register online at collegeauditionprepweekend.com.

The College Audition Prep Weekend (CAP/W) is Aug. 6-9. A separate four-day commuter camp event is $500. Tuition includes master classes, college program overviews, and mock auditions with feedback from college faculty members. Also meet and greet networking opportunities with college faculty. Registration is online at collegeauditionprepweekend.com. Due to limited availability tuition is non-refundable.

CAPI Faculty Members

Many of the faculty members have long and storied Broadway and professional performing, directing and educational careers. Students will work on their audition skills in master classes with amazing guest artists including:

Aubrey Berg, former head of Cincinnati School of Music Musical Theatre program

Kaitlin Hopkins, head of Texas State University Musical Theatre program

Ronald Dean Nolen, head of Texas Tech University Musical Theatre program

Robert Westerberg, Broadway veteran and head of Missouri State University Musical Theatre program

Penny Ann Maas, Broadway veteran & head of Texas Christian University Musical Theatre program

Dave Clemmons, Broadway veteran actor & casting director & college audition prep coach

David Gaschen, Broadway and international Phantom of the Opera star.

Special guest speakers who will share their insights on how best to get to Broadway:

Ken Davenport, Tony Award winning Broadway producer

Rachel Hoffman, veteran Broadway casting agent

Students work with college faculty and guest artists to prepare materials needed for the college audition process. This includes making prescreen videos, selection and critique of audition songs and monologues, college resumes, new headshots, plus a showcase at the end of the 10 days. As an added bonus, the showcase will be attended by Tony Award winning Broadway producer Ken Davenport.

College Audition Prep Intensive

CAPI culminates with a weekend filled with activities:

Mock dance calls and mock auditions featuring one-on-one feedback from college faculty

Program overview presentations from each of the attending universities

Meet & Greet networking sessions where students can get to know college faculty members

Sessions for parents- TWU Professor Dr. Rebecca Fredrickson, shares nuts and bolts information on the audition/application process with students and parents from a parent perspective.

Financial Planning- Doug Bryan who for the past ten years, has been showing families how to pay wholesale instead of retail for college, regardless of income.

University Musical Theater faculty includes representatives from national top ten Texas State University, Texas Christian University, Baylor University, Sam Houston State University, University of Texas at Arlington, Texas Tech University, Abilene Christian University, Texas Woman’s University, University of Oklahoma, University of Central Oklahoma, Oklahoma City University, Ouachita Baptist University, and Missouri State University.

Save

COLLEGE AUDITION PREP WEEKEND

A jam-packed four day weekend where students learn how to navigate the complex and highly competitive college audition/application process.

Tracy Jordan, Executive Director for College Audition Prep Weekend, says, “Students and parents, here’s your opportunity to build relationships with colleges you are interested in attending. Students, you have the opportunity to work one-on-one with these faculty members to improve your performance skills.”

The weekend includes:

Master classes conducted by select college faculty members and guest artists.

Mock dance calls and mock auditions featuring one-on-one feedback from college faculty

Program overview presentations from each of the attending universities

Meet and Greet networking sessions where students can get to know college faculty members

Sessions for parents- TWU Professor Dr. Rebecca Fredrickson, shares nuts and bolts information on the audition/application process with students and parents from a parent perspective.

Financial Planning- Doug Bryan who for the past ten years, has been showing families how to pay wholesale instead of retail for college, regardless of income.

Save

Comments

comments