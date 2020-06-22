Dallas County COVID-19 Cases See 10% Increase Over Highest Numbers

DALLAS –COVID-19 is setting records in Texas, with hospitalizations are up 126% across the state since Memorial Day. CNBC is reporting San Antonio and Austin as two of the top five hotspots in the country, with Houston ranked 8th. DFW takes the number 10 spot in the report for fastest growing COVID-19 cases.

In Texas, there are currently 3,409 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 952 of those hospitalizations are in North Texas.

Today, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 454 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 17,299, including 317 deaths.

The additional 3 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1st, almost half have been in this age group.

The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of the 317 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Dallas County Hospitalizations Increased by 54% Since June 1

“Today we’ve seen the largest number of new COVID-19 cases ever reported in Dallas County, a 10% jump from our past highest day. Some of this could be because of increased testing. We know that we’re seeing many more cases out in the community based on the fact that our hospitalizations have jumped a whopping 54% since June 1st. As I’ve said before, think of hospitalizations like the tip of the iceberg you see above the water and know that for that tip to grow by 54% since the beginning of this month, the iceberg below it must have grown exponentially.

I’m very pleased by the compliance with our masking policy which won’t officially go into effect until Wednesday. When traveling to stores, my staff reported and I experienced, that everyone in the places that we went, were already wearing their masks. Face coverings are the single best way to control the spread of the virus based on new scientific evidence from studies that were performed after the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic. Although the law only requires face coverings for people that are 10 or older, the CDC recommends masking every person over the age of two. I strongly recommend that your children between the ages of two and ten wear a mask as well as when within six feet of people outside your home. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do this is to #StayHomeSaveLives and #WearAMask,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

