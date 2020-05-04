Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Rise By 237

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am May 4, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 237 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 4,370, including 114 deaths.

The additional 3 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been hospitalized.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, 65% have been under 65 years of age and 50% do not have an underlying condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 114 total deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today’s numbers continue an upward trend of positive cases. Dallas County will supplement its #SaferAtHome order today to make the Governor’s recommendations for reopened services requirements in Dallas County. The local public health community is advising to limit unnecessary visits to stores or group settings and to wear your face covering when you go. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

City of Dallas Hospital Bed Capacity

Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 25 hospitals in the City of Dallas:

Total beds: 5,711

Beds occupied: 3,288 (58%)

Total ICU beds: 827

ICU beds occupied: 524 (63%)

Total ventilators: 944

Ventilators in use: 316 (33%)

