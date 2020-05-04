Orangetheory Fitness hosts virtual 5k benefit

Orangetheory® Fitness hosts the regional virtual 5k benefiting Special Olympics Texas May 9-10. The fast-growing fitness franchise invites their members to participate in the 5k. They will post online tips on local VIP Pages throughout the week leading up to the event.

“The 5k not only helps Orangetheory stay connected with their members, but it supports an important nonprofit in Texas and helps to keep members active during this time,” says Shane Adams, CEO Maverick Fitness. To sign up for the 5k please visit charitymiles.org/SpecialOlympics/?_branch_match_id=780070353741428104.

Orangetheory Fitness also created at home workouts for the Special Olympics Texas through their S.O. Connected program. For information on the Special Olympics Connected program, visit sotx.org/soconnected.

Special Olympics of Texas

Dalton Hill, Associate Executive Director-North Region, Special Olympics of Texas, said, “This is important because it keeps Special Olympics athletes engaged and active during a time of isolation and feeling distant. A time that our athletes usually get to look forward to socialization with their friends at practices and competitions and events, staying connected to the community. Also, partnering with Orangetheory gives our athletes a new opportunity and experiences, with the personalization of a direct fitness coach and being included and treated like anyone else.

Orangetheory provides daily workout videos on their YouTube channel with the closing of gyms due to COVID 19. Workouts are for everyone including non-members. Individual studios have also been doing Facebook Live/Zoom workouts with coaches from local studios for members.

“It is important to our members to continue to exercise during this time and keep active as well as connected to our studios and coaches. The members and coaches have a strong bond and connection and are missing the community Orangetheory provides in our studios,” Adams said.

Since launching its first studio in Fort Lauderdale FL in 2010, Orangetheory® Fitness has transformed into one of the world’s top fitness franchises. They have over 1,300 studios in 50 states and 22 countries.For more information, visit OrangetheoryFitness.com.

