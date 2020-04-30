Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County Today

DALLAS — As of 11:00am April 30, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 179 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,531, including 104 deaths.

The additional 5 deaths being reported today include:

-A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been hospitalized.

-A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas, and had underlying high risk conditions.

-A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas, and had been hospitalized.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 104 total deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today is our highest number of daily reported COVID-19 positive cases thus far. DCHHS epidemiologists tell us that the increase stems from a change in CDC guidelines allowing our frontline workers like grocery store and big box store employees to be tested without symptoms at our drive-thru locations. We also lost another five residents yesterday to COVID-19, including a man in his 20s, a man in his 60s, and three residents of long-term care facilities.

“All of the above information points to the importance of limiting unnecessary shopping trips and avoiding crowds in this worsening situation. With the Governor’s order set to open still more businesses tomorrow, your smart decisions to protect you, your family and the community are more important than ever. It’s beautiful weather and we’ve been cooped up for over a month but the underlying advice based on science from the health experts has not changed. #StayHomeSaveLives is the best way to #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

