Dallas County COVID-19 Cases May Be Trending Up Again

Dallas County Reports 266 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases

DALLAS — As of 12:00 pm September 9, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 376 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 74,476 including 957 confirmed deaths. The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 3,258, including 10 probable deaths from COVID-19. Of the 376 new cases we are reporting today, 168 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system with 110 from older months. Please see a provisional breakdown below of these newly reported cases by date of collection:

Month # of positive patients July 19 August 91 September 58

The additional 9 deaths being reported today include the following:

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions .

. A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 35 has increased slightly from the previous week to 277. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high with 10.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 35.

Over 25 Possible COVID Cases Associated With Youth Hockey Teams

From August 15th through 28th, 317 school-aged children between 5 to 17 years of age were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County. About 43% of these cases were high school age (14 to 17 years). By zip code of residence, 167 (53%) of these children were projected to have been enrolled in Dallas ISD schools. Over the past 10 days, more than 25 possible cases of COVID-19 have been reported associated with multiple youth hockey teams in the DFW area.

There were 353 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Tuesday, September 8. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 411 for the 24 hour period ending on Tuesday, September 8, which represents around 18 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. While these numbers represent a significant decline from record highs in July, the disruptive impact of COVID-19 on our populations and health care systems remains.

Jenkins Urges Residents To Avoid Bars

“Today’s numbers are 376 and 266 of those numbers were from September but it’s unknown how many of those “new” cases were actually from tests in August. Our current median testing time is nine days with some of our labs taking longer than nine days and some labs taking less than nine days. Labs used by Dallas County and Parkland are taking about three days, so it’s hard to know how many of these cases are new.

However, preliminarily, epidemiologists looking at date of test collection say that our downward trend in new COVID-19 cases has stopped and may be beginning to trend upward slightly. Therefore, it’s imperative that we all make good decisions. Please continue to wear your mask at all times when around people outside your home and maintain six foot distance. Remember, it’s not one or the other, it’s both. Also, wash your hands frequently and avoid unnecessary crowds and trips.

Recently, the TABC relaxed the rules for some bars and we are hearing more and more reports of crowded bars. We know that in every state that has left their bars open or reopened bars, they have seen a big spike in COVID-19 cases that increases infection and hurts other businesses and schools. The Public Health Committee, Dr. Huang and I strongly urge residents to avoid bars at this time. We also strongly encourage Governor Abbott to not loosen restrictions on bars and in fact, to close any loopholes that are allowing indoor gatherings at bars until the numbers are lower.

If we all do our part, we have a good chance to get to a better place this fall but it is very easy to let our guard down and have the numbers jump in a short time. History has shown us that it takes months to get the numbers back down again. So please make your best decisions for you and your family, don’t let your guard down, and always wear your mask,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

