Dallas County COVID-19 Cases ‘Artificially Low’ Today

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 13, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 65 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,788. The 32nd death from COVID-19 was reported of a woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in area hospital and had additional underlying health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
“Today’s numbers may be artificially low due to some labs being closed yesterday. #SaferAtHome is working because the vast majority of the people of North Texas are making good personal responsibility decisions. Keep it up and together we will #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/
Dallas Hospital Bed Capacity 4/12/20
Here are the aggregate totals for Sunday, as reported by the 24 hospitals:
Total beds: 5,415
Beds occupied: 2,751
Total ICU beds: 813
ICU beds occupied: 491
Total ventilators: 887
Ventilators in use: 283
Here are the hospitals that reported data to the City:
Baylor University Medical Center
Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital
Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation
Baylor Scott & White – Uptown
Children’s Health Dallas
Children’s Health Our Children’s House
City Hospital at White Rock
Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of Dallas
Kindred Hospital Dallas Central
Lifecare Hospital of Dallas
Medical City Dallas
Medical City Heart Hospital
Medical City Spine Hospital
Methodist Charlton
Methodist Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital
Methodist Dallas
North Central Surgical Center Hospital
Parkland Health & Hospital System
Promise Hospital of Dallas
Select Specialty Hospital
Texas Health Dallas
Texas Institute for Surgery
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital