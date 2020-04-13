Dallas County COVID-19 Cases ‘Artificially Low’ Today

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 13, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 65 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,788. The 32nd death from COVID-19 was reported of a woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in area hospital and had additional underlying health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today’s numbers may be artificially low due to some labs being closed yesterday. #SaferAtHome is working because the vast majority of the people of North Texas are making good personal responsibility decisions. Keep it up and together we will #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Dallas Hospital Bed Capacity 4/12/20

Here are the aggregate totals for Sunday, as reported by the 24 hospitals:

Total beds: 5,415

Beds occupied: 2,751

Total ICU beds: 813

ICU beds occupied: 491

Total ventilators: 887

Ventilators in use: 283

Here are the hospitals that reported data to the City:

Baylor University Medical Center

Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation

Baylor Scott & White – Uptown

Children’s Health Dallas

Children’s Health Our Children’s House

City Hospital at White Rock

Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of Dallas

Kindred Hospital Dallas Central

Lifecare Hospital of Dallas

Medical City Dallas

Medical City Heart Hospital

Medical City Spine Hospital

Methodist Charlton

Methodist Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital

Methodist Dallas

North Central Surgical Center Hospital

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Promise Hospital of Dallas

Select Specialty Hospital

Texas Health Dallas

Texas Institute for Surgery

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children

UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Save

Comments

comments