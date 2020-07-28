Screams Halloween Theme Park Cancels 2020 Season

2020 Screams Halloween Park Season Canceled

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (July 28, 2020): Fall in Texas doesn’t always equal cooler weather, but it is often a time of traditions. Families look forward to their annual visits to the State Fair of Texas, annual festivals like Wurstfest and for the thrill seekers a trip to Screams Halloween theme park. But alas, today Screams issued a statement announcing the 2020 season is canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 health crisis and on-going outbreaks, Screams® Halloween Theme Park has made the difficult decision to cancel its 2020 season for the first time in its 25-year history. Screams® 2020 was scheduled to run Friday and Saturday Nights October 2 – October 31, 2020.

During this unprecedented time, the owners and management of Screams® considered many options and scenarios to safely conduct its 2020 season and determined that the most responsible course of action to ensure the health and safety of their staff, employees, patrons and the community is to cancel the Screams® 2020 season. Screams® is extremely disappointed in the cancellation of its 2020 season but plans to be back in the Fall of 2021 bigger and better than ever to celebrate its 25th season.

Screams® Halloween Theme Park is 5 Haunted Houses and a Whole Lot More for an entire night of Halloween Fun. For more information visit ScreamsPark.com or ScreamsPark on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Fans reacting on Facebook are expressing sadness to the news, but Screams says the extra time will give them time to plan for more next season. Many of those commenting have attended for 10 consecutive seasons, one joked that Screams would be the one place where “everyone would be wearing masks.”

While it may seem early for Screams to announce the cancelation, they usually begin building the sets in July. Normally, they’d begin hiring and training employees in August for the fall season.

