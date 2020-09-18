CVS Opens 50 New Drive-Thru COVID-19 Test Sites In Texas

CVS has administered three million COVID-19 tests since March

CVS Health will add more than 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations across the country to support the company’s ongoing efforts to increase access to testing and help slow the spread of the virus.

CVS Health currently manages the largest number of independently run COVID-19 test sites in the country. With these new locations the company expects to have more than 4,000 operating by mid-October. The new locations will open in waves over the next several weeks and build on the company’s ability to support testing in 33 states and Washington, DC.

“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, CVS Health and acting President, CVS Pharmacy. “We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients.”

No Charge Self Swab COVID-19 Test at CVS

Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 12 – 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.

When arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff onsite. Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-thru window or a parking space or tent located in the parking lot or, in very limited locations, to enter a CVS store. Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.

Currently, most test results from specimens collected at CVS test sites across the country will be available within 2 – 3 days.

List of CVS Test sites in our coverage area

701 East Main Street

Grand Prairie TX – 75050

810 West Pioneer Parkway

Grand Prairie TX – 75051

4203 South Carrier Parkway

Grand Prairie TX – 75052

1305 West Beltline Road

DeSoto TX – 75115

615 South Cockrell Hill Road

Duncanville TX – 75137

1225 North Blue Grove Road

Lancaster TX – 75182

3133 East Lemmon Avenue

Dallas TX – 75204

4207 Lemmon Avenue

Dallas TX – 75204

5429 Ross Avenue

Dallas TX – 75206

3030 Sylvan Avenue

Dallas TX – 75212

150 East Illinois Avenue

Dallas TX – 75216

5050 South Lancaster Road

Dallas TX – 75216

10014 Garland Road

Dallas TX – 75218

6004 Samuell Boulevard

Dallas TX – 75228

8555 Ferguson Road

Dallas TX – 75228

10306 Ferguson Road

Dallas TX – 75228

10003 Marsh Lane

Dallas TX – 75229

7203 Skillman Street

Dallas TX – 75231

8024 Walnut Hill Lane

Dallas TX – 75231

9390 Forest Lane

Dallas TX – 75234

10666 East Northwest Highway

Dallas TX – 75238

13033 Coit Road

Dallas TX – 75240

15105 Preston Road

Dallas TX – 75240

3798 Forest Lane

Dallas TX – 75244

7102 Campbell Road

Dallas TX – 75248

7979 Beltline Road

Dallas TX – 75254

17410 Marsh Lane

Dallas TX – 75287

1901 S.E. Green Oaks Boulevard

Arlington TX – 76006

815 East Abrams

Arlington TX – 76010

3401 South Collins

Arlington TX – 76014

6151 Matlock Road

Arlington TX – 76018

2200 Matlock

Mansfield TX – 76063

1100 Walnut Creek Drive

Mansfield TX – 76063

2882 Highway 157 N

Mansfield TX – 76063

4140 East Lancaster Avenue

Fort Worth TX – 76103

3614 Camp Bowie

Fort Worth TX – 76107

9620 White Settlement Road

Fort Worth TX – 76108

2603 West Berry Street

Fort Worth TX – 76109

1201 North Beach Street

Fort Worth TX – 76111

2706 Jacksboro Highway

Fort Worth TX – 76114

700 W. Seminary Drive

Fort Worth TX – 76115

3401 Atla Mere Drive

Fort Worth TX – 76116

8520 West Highway 80

Fort Worth TX – 76116

3220 Denton Highway

Haltom City TX – 76117

3145 Mansfield Highway

Fort Worth TX – 76119

8560 South Hulen Street

Fort Worth TX – 76123

6431 McCart Ave

Fort Worth TX – 76133

5012 Trail Lake Drive

Fort Worth TX – 76133

4333 Western Center Boulevard

Fort Worth TX – 76137

4400 Basswood Boulevard

Fort Worth TX – 76137

