CVS Opens 50 New Drive-Thru COVID-19 Test Sites In Texas

CVS has administered three million COVID-19 tests since March
CVS Health will add more than 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations across the country to support the company’s ongoing efforts to increase access to testing and help slow the spread of the virus.
CVS Health currently manages the largest number of independently run COVID-19 test sites in the country. With these new locations the company expects to have more than 4,000 operating by mid-October. The new locations will open in waves over the next several weeks and build on the company’s ability to support testing in 33 states and Washington, DC.
“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, CVS Health and acting President, CVS Pharmacy. “We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients.”
No Charge Self Swab COVID-19 Test at CVS
Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 12 – 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.
When arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff onsite. Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-thru window or a parking space or tent located in the parking lot or, in very limited locations, to enter a CVS store. Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.
Currently, most test results from specimens collected at CVS test sites across the country will be available within 2 – 3 days.
List of CVS Test sites in our coverage area
701 East Main Street
Grand Prairie TX – 75050
810 West Pioneer Parkway
Grand Prairie TX – 75051
4203 South Carrier Parkway
Grand Prairie TX – 75052
1305 West Beltline Road
DeSoto TX – 75115
615 South Cockrell Hill Road
Duncanville TX – 75137
1225 North Blue Grove Road
Lancaster TX – 75182
3133 East Lemmon Avenue
Dallas TX – 75204
4207 Lemmon Avenue
Dallas TX – 75204
5429 Ross Avenue
Dallas TX – 75206
3030 Sylvan Avenue
Dallas TX – 75212
150 East Illinois Avenue
Dallas TX – 75216
5050 South Lancaster Road
Dallas TX – 75216
10014 Garland Road
Dallas TX – 75218
6004 Samuell Boulevard
Dallas TX – 75228
8555 Ferguson Road
Dallas TX – 75228
10306 Ferguson Road
Dallas TX – 75228
10003 Marsh Lane
Dallas TX – 75229
7203 Skillman Street
Dallas TX – 75231
8024 Walnut Hill Lane
Dallas TX – 75231
9390 Forest Lane
Dallas TX – 75234
10666 East Northwest Highway
Dallas TX – 75238
13033 Coit Road
Dallas TX – 75240
15105 Preston Road
Dallas TX – 75240
3798 Forest Lane
Dallas TX – 75244
7102 Campbell Road
Dallas TX – 75248
7979 Beltline Road
Dallas TX – 75254
17410 Marsh Lane
Dallas TX – 75287
1901 S.E. Green Oaks Boulevard
Arlington TX – 76006
815 East Abrams
Arlington TX – 76010
3401 South Collins
Arlington TX – 76014
6151 Matlock Road
Arlington TX – 76018
2200 Matlock
Mansfield TX – 76063
1100 Walnut Creek Drive
Mansfield TX – 76063
2882 Highway 157 N
Mansfield TX – 76063
4140 East Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth TX – 76103
3614 Camp Bowie
Fort Worth TX – 76107
9620 White Settlement Road
Fort Worth TX – 76108
2603 West Berry Street
Fort Worth TX – 76109
1201 North Beach Street
Fort Worth TX – 76111
2706 Jacksboro Highway
Fort Worth TX – 76114
700 W. Seminary Drive
Fort Worth TX – 76115
3401 Atla Mere Drive
Fort Worth TX – 76116
8520 West Highway 80
Fort Worth TX – 76116
3220 Denton Highway
Haltom City TX – 76117
3145 Mansfield Highway
Fort Worth TX – 76119
8560 South Hulen Street
Fort Worth TX – 76123
6431 McCart Ave
Fort Worth TX – 76133
5012 Trail Lake Drive
Fort Worth TX – 76133
4333 Western Center Boulevard
Fort Worth TX – 76137
4400 Basswood Boulevard
Fort Worth TX – 76137