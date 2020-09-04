COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Available on Saturday, September 12

FREE COVID-19 Testing In Grand Prairie

COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing will be available on Saturday, September 12 by appointment only. Call 1-888-766-6653 to make your appointment. Your call will be handled by the city of Grand Prairie’s contractor for Drive-Thru Testing, MD Medical Group. No walk ups allowed. No drive ups without appointment.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday appointments are also available from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Requirements and Testing Criteria

Please bring proof that you live or work in Grand Prairie in the form of a photo ID, passport, utility bill, pay stub or similar document. Testing will be provided for people who meet the following criteria.

With Symptoms:

Healthcare facility workers First responders City employees Any Grand Prairie resident Any employee of a Grand Prairie business (please provide proof of employment)

Without Symptoms

First responders Healthcare facility workers Anyone 65 years or older Anyone with a chronic health issue (diabetes, asthma, heart issues, etc) Grocery store employees Essential retail store workers City employees

Patient Forms

Patient forms may be completed at test site; or downloaded in advance of appointment.

Download / English View Patient Registration Form / PDF

Download / Spanish View Patient Registration Form / PDF

Free Testing At Home

Appointments can also be made for free at home testing on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 1-888-766-6653 for Grand Prairie residents who are symptomatic and disabled or have no transportation.

