COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Available on Saturday, September 12

By
News Staff
-
0
Grand Prairie TX logo

FREE COVID-19 Testing In Grand Prairie

COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing will be available on Saturday, September 12 by appointment only. Call 1-888-766-6653 to make your appointment. Your call will be handled by the city of Grand Prairie’s contractor for Drive-Thru Testing, MD Medical Group.  No walk ups allowed.  No drive ups without appointment.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday appointments are also available from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Requirements and Testing Criteria

Please bring proof that you live or work in Grand Prairie in the form of a photo ID, passport, utility bill, pay stub or similar document. Testing will be provided for people who meet the following criteria.

With Symptoms:

  1. Healthcare facility workers
  2. First responders
  3. City employees
  4. Any Grand Prairie resident
  5. Any employee of a Grand Prairie business (please provide proof of employment)

Without Symptoms

  1. First responders
  2. Healthcare facility workers
  3. Anyone 65 years or older
  4. Anyone with a chronic health issue (diabetes, asthma, heart issues, etc)
  5. Grocery store employees
  6. Essential retail store workers
  7. City employees

Patient Forms

Patient forms may be completed at test site; or downloaded in advance of appointment.

Download / English View Patient Registration Form / PDF

Download / Spanish View Patient Registration Form / PDF

Free Testing At Home

Appointments can also be made for free at home testing on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 1-888-766-6653 for Grand Prairie residents who are symptomatic and disabled or have no transportation.

Grand Prairie TX logo
  • Save

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.