COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Available on Saturday, September 12

FREE COVID-19 Testing In Grand Prairie
COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing will be available on Saturday, September 12 by appointment only. Call 1-888-766-6653 to make your appointment. Your call will be handled by the city of Grand Prairie’s contractor for Drive-Thru Testing, MD Medical Group. No walk ups allowed. No drive ups without appointment.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday appointments are also available from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Requirements and Testing Criteria
Please bring proof that you live or work in Grand Prairie in the form of a photo ID, passport, utility bill, pay stub or similar document. Testing will be provided for people who meet the following criteria.
With Symptoms:
- Healthcare facility workers
- First responders
- City employees
- Any Grand Prairie resident
- Any employee of a Grand Prairie business (please provide proof of employment)
Without Symptoms
- First responders
- Healthcare facility workers
- Anyone 65 years or older
- Anyone with a chronic health issue (diabetes, asthma, heart issues, etc)
- Grocery store employees
- Essential retail store workers
- City employees
Patient Forms
Patient forms may be completed at test site; or downloaded in advance of appointment.
Download / English View Patient Registration Form / PDF
Download / Spanish View Patient Registration Form / PDF
Free Testing At Home
Appointments can also be made for free at home testing on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 1-888-766-6653 for Grand Prairie residents who are symptomatic and disabled or have no transportation.