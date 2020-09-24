COVID-19 In Local Schools Linked To Off Campus Activity

DSHS Shows COVID-19 Data For Schools

Texas Department of State Health Services has COVID-19 data for Texas schools on their website, with data updated on Wednesdays. As of today, according to DSHS there are 3,445 cumulative positive COVID-19 student cases out of roughly 1.1 million students that have returned to in person learning/activities. There have been 2,850 cumulative positive staff cases out of approximately 800,00 staff.

In addition, TEA has released data on COVID-19 cases as reported by individual school districts.

Today, Red Oak ISD reported they have three new confirmed COVID-19 cases at Red Oak High School and one additional confirmed case at Red Oak Middle School. ROISD said on Facebook, “We also encourage all families to limit exposure outside of school as the vast majority of cases have been traced to non-campus exposure.”

Mansfield ISD is currently reporting 10 active staff cases and 10 active students cases of COVID-19. The breakdown:1 active Glenn Harmon Elementary; 1 active Alice Ponder; 1 active Cora Spencer Elementary; 1 active at Donna Shepard Intermediate; 1 active at Coble Middle School; 1 active case at Legacy High School; 2 active cases at

Mansfield High School, and 2 active cases at Summit High School.

Active COVID-19 cases at Midlothian ISD include: 1 at Dolores McClatchey Elementary; 1 at J.A. Vitovsky Elementary; 1 at LaRue Miller Elementary; 1 at Longbranch Elementary; 7 at Dietrich Middle School; 1 at Heritage High School and 2 at Midlothian High School.

*DSHS Data Notes: This set of reports provides an overview of COVID-19 cases in public schools in Texas. Cases in this report are defined as any staff member or student who participates in any on-campus activity that is test-confirmed COVID-19 of which a public school is notified. Updates for the previous Monday-Sunday are provided weekly by 5 pm CDT on Wednesdays. Because data is self-reported by schools, local or publicly available information may be more up to date.

