Special Census Event in DeSoto Saturday

First, the DeSoto Census Complete Count Committee and the DeSoto Police Department would like to invite you to an event that is happening this Saturday and encourage you to share the news about this event with others.

Saturday’s DeSoto Counts! Census Rally, which will feature DPD’s very own “Wonder Woman,” is a celebration of thanks for those who have completed their census survey and a reminder to others that there is still have time to complete it. Participants will be able to drive-thru and receive greetings from Wonder Woman and Complete Count Committee members along with free Census swag and individually wrapped sweet treats.

Census Ad for July 26

The Drive-Thru event for “DeSoto Counts! Census Rally” will take place on Saturday, September 26th, from 2 PM to 5 PM, at DeSoto Police HQ, 714 East Beltline Road, DeSoto. The event is a celebration of thanks for those who completed the Census (73.1%! to date) and a late reminder for others to complete it to bring DeSoto to 100%. It’s a fun event including DPD’s own Wonder Woman and numerous officials…to round off your weekend. The drive-thru format and PPE clad staff will facilitate visitor safety and is an additional angle to tie-in to your outlet’s COVID coverage.

We planned this event with your safety in mind. Our staff will closely observe COVID safety protocols and participants will remain in their cars as they drive-thru Saturday’s rally. Attached you will find a flyer to share with others.

Second, we only have until September 30 to go from 73% participation to a 100% Census response rate. Take the challenge today and be entered to win one of 2 prizes* – $50 e-gift card or a COVID Safe Cleaning Supply Pack.

To win, just complete these 4 steps:

1. Complete the 2020 Census,

2. Post about the Census on your social media sites,

3. Ask 3 friends or coworkers to complete the Census

4. Go to bit.ly/desotocensus and enter to win!

And finally, to learn more about the Census and how your participation leads to more funding and improvements for the City of DeSoto, visit 2020census.gov / En Espãnol – https://2020census.gov/es.html or by calling (844) 330-2020.

