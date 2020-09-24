DeSoto Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Painting Event

DeSoto Parks and Recreation will celebrate the Arts by Painting with a Bit Of A Twist

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the DeSoto Parks and Recreation will celebrate the Arts by Painting with a “Bit Of A Twist”. The event will take place every Saturday starting September 26, 2020 – October 15, 2020, from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm at the DeSoto Amphitheater 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.

The cost per participant is $15.00 for ages 5 to 12. Payments must be paid in advance. No refunds. Maximum of 10 painters per event with Social Distancing.

Each person is required to wear a mask or face covering.

Temperature checks will be enforced.

For the safety of everyone, if you are running a fever, are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who have had close contact within the last 14 days with someone who has or is believed to have COVID-19 will be prohibited from entry.

Friday Enjoy DeSoto Fourth Friday Music Series Online

Other upcoming events in DeSoto include the DeSoto Fourth Friday Music Series online.

Their September concert features the OT + The Funk Conekshun, and Ayhonz Band Featuring Kenya C!

8:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Ahyonz Ft. Kenya C.

9:00 PM – 10:00 PM

OT + The Funk Conekshun

O.T. & The Funk Connection is a high-energy jazz band known for its dynamic concepts and crowd-pleasing performances. Specializing in smooth jazz and funk, these talented performers have shared the stage with Kirk Whalum, Will Downing, Spyro Gyra, Wayman Tisdale, KEM, and Morris Day the Time, just to name a few.

