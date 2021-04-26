Cosplay Fans This Is Your Weekend at Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Live the Fantasy at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® May 1 & 2!

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX. (April 26, 2021): Its time to live the fantasy and celebrate Spring this weekend, May 1 & 2, 2021, at Scarborough Renaissance Festival®. Cosplay fans, DC, Marvel, Anime, Steampunk, and fantasy enthusiasts of all kinds; this weekend is just for you with fantasy costumes of course being the attire of choice! Note that costumes are welcome but not required.

There will be family friendly fantasy-based costume contests for adults as well as separate costume contests for kids 12 and under. Contestants can get all the details and register for the contests at the Festival’s front gate by 1:30 pm each day. At 12:00 pm each day children can also participate in the fanciful Fairy Initiation Ceremony at the Festival’s Royal Marquee.

“Costumes are always welcome at Scarborough, but this weekend is focused on the fantasy realm and we invite everyone to come show off their cosplay alter-egos!” Says Doug Keller, General Manager of Scarborough Renaissance Festival®. “It will also be one of the best people watching spectacles of the season with comic book and sci-fi characters joined by fairies, gnomes and all other manner of creatures everywhere you look!”

Spring Celebration

This weekend is also the Spring Celebration at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® in commemoration of May Day. Visitors can join in the fun along with the Festival’s performers by donning colorful flowers to welcome in Spring.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® sponsored by T-MobileTM is a full day of 16th Century fun for everyone and its all outdoors! In addition to the shoppes and artisan demonstrations, visitors will enjoy full combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon, Knighting ceremonies, and 25+ stages of interactive and unique entertainment. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill, food fit for a king, and so much more.

Guest artisans this weekend include Sea Song Jewelry and Two Tarts Toppers. Limited engagement performers are Celtic Legacy, Drone, The Lynx Show, Gypsy Rox, Here be Pirates, Statue Comedius de Marbelous, and the Accidental Acrobats. The full schedule of non-stop entertainment and list of shoppes (including over 20 new ones) can be found at www.SRFestival.com.

Wines & Beers of Germany

The wines featured this weekend at the Daily Wine Tasting Events will be the Wines of Germany and the Daily Beer Tasting Events will feature the Beers of Germany. The Tasting Events have limited seating available and require a separate ticket. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Upcoming themed weekends are Celebrating Chivalry (5/8 & 5/9), Celtic Weekend (5/15 & 16), Legends of the Seas Weekend (5/22 & 23) and the Last Huzzah (5/29, 30 & 31).

Visitors should also be aware that many areas of Scarborough Renaissance Festival®, such

as food kitchens, games, rides, attractions, etc., only accept cash. It is recommended that visitors bring enough cash for their visit to avoid lines at the Festival’s ATMs.

Face Masks Required

The health and safety of their employees, participants, and visitors is Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s number one priority. They have worked closely with local authorities to ensure that all protocols and CDC guidelines will be followed so that they can conduct a safe and fun event for everyone. They have developed comprehensive guidelines and protocols that will be in place for the 2021 season for visitors and participants alike. These include a facemask requirement, temperature checks, social distancing, and more. All the guidelines and protocols can be found on their website at www.SRFestival.com

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® 2021 sponsored by T-MobileTM is open Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, now through May 31, 2021 from 10 AM to 7 PM rain or shine. Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth on FM 66 off of I-35E.

Admission is $37 for adults and $17 for children, ages 5-12. Children age 4 and under are always admitted free. Tickets are available on-line and discount tickets can be purchased at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores. A special discount offer can be found at participating North Texas T-Mobile stores as well. Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is also sponsored by Dr Pepper.

For more information visit www.SRFestival.com. Facebook & Twitter (SRFestival) or on Instagram (theSRFestival). Photographs, video, and/or interviews available upon request.

