2020 Scarborough Renaissance Festival® Canceled

For many Dallas families the Scarborough Renaissance Festival is an annual tradition. Every spring they pack into their cars and head to Waxahachie to experience the sights, sounds and vendors. I can almost smell the giant turkey legs. Alas, we are in a unique time with a pandemic which has led to the 2020 Scarborough Renaissance Festival being canceled.

From the Scarborough Renaissance Festival Facebook Page:

We were truly hopeful that the COVID-19 situation would subside in time for us to open with the adjusted 6-week schedule previously announced. However, due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and the heightened recommendations from the CDC and local officials, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is announcing today that we are cancelling our 2020 season to ensure the health and safety of our staff, employees, participants, patrons and community. In accordance with the dictates from the State of Texas Scarborough’s office and site will also remain closed until further notice.

Everyone who has purchased tickets for admission, Group Events or Special Events (including Wine & Beer Tasting Events, Mothers’ Day Brunch & Royal Ale Festival) will be receiving detailed information directly regarding ticket options.

The entire Scarborough Renaissance Festival® organization is extremely disappointed that our 2020 season is cancelled but plan to be back in 2021 bigger and better than ever to celebrate our 40th season and we hope to see you then!

Community Reactions To A Favorite Tradition

At the time we are sharing this, there were over 300 comments on the status. Fans are sharing their sadness with many already looking forward to the 2021 season. Some have even asked that their tickets not be refunded, but to use the funds for performers.

Shannon Hopps posted, “Oh sweet friends, my heart just hurts for this. But I am proud the safe and smart decision was made. This is bigger than all of us but we will pull through and the amazing 2021 season will no doubt blow the gates wide next year. My love and support to the staff and crew at Scarborough, to the performers who will not make the journey and to SAPA who will bring it full force next season. And Coy, this is not how I envisioned your final season to be but thank you for continuing to bring the new director in smoothly and wishing you an outstanding new chapter. Hunker down, Scarborough. You’ll wake up and rise again.”

Carrie Mills Dudley said, “We have been going every year for the last 29 years. I have celebrated my wedding anniversary opening weekend for the last 9 years and I am so disappointed but hope everyone stays healthy and safe”

The festival vows to return in 2021 to celebrate their 40th Anniversary. Dates for 2021 on the website are April 10- May 31, 2021.

