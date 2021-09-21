College Fair Helps Student Decide Their Future

Facebook

More than 100 colleges, universities, trade schools and the armed forces filled the east cafeteria at Duncanville High School last week to help students decide their next steps after high school.

The Duncanville High School College Fair, organized by the College and Career Readiness Department, was open to all high school students and it gave them an opportunity to speak directly with college and military representatives and learn more about programs, financial aid and school culture.

Duncanville High School senior Anteia Jones plans to study pre-medicine and was able to narrow her choice schools after speaking with college representatives at the College Fair.

“I’m interested in Temple University because they are connected to a lot of hospitals in [Philadelphia],” Anteia said. “The internship opportunities also piqued my interest.”

Dallas County Promise

The College Fair event also served as an opportunity to apply for the Dallas County Promise, which covers the cost of tuition of a Promise Partner college or university that financial aid does not cover. The Dallas County Promise is essential free tuition to earn an associate degree through Dallas College and all Duncanville High School students qualify. Students can take the pledge here.

Tiffany Wilkerson, College, Career & Military Readiness Coordinator, said the next steps for students after visiting the College Fair will be to decide on a school or military branch and begin the application process. Most application deadlines are in the fall.

Duncanville High School senior Kinsey Franks is also interested in pursuing the medical field and was impressed with the program at the University of Texas at Arlington.

“It [college fair] is very informational and gets you thinking about what you want to do and the benefits of each college,” Kinsey said. “You can weigh out your options.”