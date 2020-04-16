Home News Ellis County Has 73 Active COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Recoveries

Ellis County Has 73 Active COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Recoveries

By
News Staff
-
0
Ellis County COVID-19 4/16/20

Tonight, Ellis County reports five additional recovered cases of COVID-19. This increases the countywide total to 17 recoveries.

These recoveries include a 26-year-old female of the City of Ennis, a 39-year-old female of the City of Glenn Heights, a 33-year-old female of the City of Midlothian, and two residents of the City of Waxahachie, including a 45 year-old female and a 55 year-old male.

As of this evening, The Local Health Authority has identified one confirmed positive and four probable cases of COVID-19 at a Midlothian residence. These new cases include a 55 year-old male, a 55 year-old female, a 31 year-old female, an 8 year-old male, and a 2 year-old female.

Additionally, The Local Health Authority has identified one confirmed positive of a 52 year-old male resident of the City of Waxahachie.

To protect the privacy of these individuals, no additional identifying information will be released.

Please see the CDC definitions of a probable & confirmed case:

Probable- A case that meets the clinical case definition, has noncontributory or no serologic or virologic testing, and is not epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case

Confirmed Case- A case that is laboratory confirmed or that meets the clinical case definition and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case. (A laboratory-confirmed case does not need to meet the clinical case definition.)

For more information please visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dsepd/ss1978/lesson1/section5.html

DFW Testing Sites

MedExpress Urgent Care, 1305 N. Highway 77, Waxahachie 972-937-1203

Altus Emergency Centers, 1791 N. Highway 77, Waxahachie 469-575-5593

Ferris Family Physicians, 207 W. 5th Street, Ferris
972-842-3016

Methodist Family Health, 326 Cooper Street, Cedar Hill
972-291-7863

Methodist Family Health Center, Charlton, 7979 West Virginia Drive, Dallas, 972-780-8400

American Airlines Center, Parking Lot E, 2500 Victory Plaza, Dallas (drive-thru)

Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S. Polk St., Dallas (drive-thru)

Urgent Care for Kids, 2251 Matlock Rd., No. 103, Mansfield 682-518-2867

Ellis County COVID-19 4/16/20
  • Save

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

©
863 views
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied