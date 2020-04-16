Ellis County Has 73 Active COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Recoveries

Tonight, Ellis County reports five additional recovered cases of COVID-19. This increases the countywide total to 17 recoveries.

These recoveries include a 26-year-old female of the City of Ennis, a 39-year-old female of the City of Glenn Heights, a 33-year-old female of the City of Midlothian, and two residents of the City of Waxahachie, including a 45 year-old female and a 55 year-old male.

As of this evening, The Local Health Authority has identified one confirmed positive and four probable cases of COVID-19 at a Midlothian residence. These new cases include a 55 year-old male, a 55 year-old female, a 31 year-old female, an 8 year-old male, and a 2 year-old female.

Additionally, The Local Health Authority has identified one confirmed positive of a 52 year-old male resident of the City of Waxahachie.

To protect the privacy of these individuals, no additional identifying information will be released.

Please see the CDC definitions of a probable & confirmed case:

Probable- A case that meets the clinical case definition, has noncontributory or no serologic or virologic testing, and is not epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case

Confirmed Case- A case that is laboratory confirmed or that meets the clinical case definition and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case. (A laboratory-confirmed case does not need to meet the clinical case definition.)

For more information please visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dsepd/ss1978/lesson1/section5.html

DFW Testing Sites

MedExpress Urgent Care, 1305 N. Highway 77, Waxahachie 972-937-1203

Altus Emergency Centers, 1791 N. Highway 77, Waxahachie 469-575-5593

Ferris Family Physicians, 207 W. 5th Street, Ferris

972-842-3016

Methodist Family Health, 326 Cooper Street, Cedar Hill

972-291-7863

Methodist Family Health Center, Charlton, 7979 West Virginia Drive, Dallas, 972-780-8400

American Airlines Center, Parking Lot E, 2500 Victory Plaza, Dallas (drive-thru)

Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S. Polk St., Dallas (drive-thru)

Urgent Care for Kids, 2251 Matlock Rd., No. 103, Mansfield 682-518-2867

Save

Comments

comments