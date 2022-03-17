City of Lancaster Bidding Notices 2022-05 Meal Services & 2022-06 Pavement Resurfacing Service

Facebook

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be accepted by the City of Lancaster, at the office of the City Purchasing Agent, City Hall Building, 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, TX 75146, until the hour as specified below, at which time bids duly delivered and submitted will be considered for supplying the items listed below.

In order to participate, vendors must first register as a vendor with the City’s E-Procurement System. Once registered, vendors can log in and submit bids electronically. To register, view current bids, or participate in a bid, please visit: www.lancaster-tx.com/bids.

Further information may be obtained by calling Cheryl Womble Purchasing Agent at (972) 218-1329.

Description: 2022-05 Meal Services

Due Date: April 15, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Run Dates: March 11, 2022 and March 15, 2022

The City of Lancaster is soliciting sealed proposals for Meal Services in the office of Purchasing, 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas 75146. Proposals must be received by 3:00 p.m. CST on April 15, 2022. Late proposals will not be accepted. Proposals will be uploaded via the City’s public purchasing portal, where all proposals and supporting documentation must be in a plainly labeled: “Plumbing Services – Invitation to Bid #2022-05” envelope. The City of Lancaster reserves the right to reject any and all bids, in whole or in part, to waive any informality in any bid, and to accept any bid, which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of Lancaster.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be accepted by the City of Lancaster, at the office of the City Purchasing Agent, City Hall Building, 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, TX 75146, until the hour as specified below, at which time bids duly delivered and submitted will be considered for supplying the items listed below.

In order to participate, vendors must first register as a vendor with the City’s E-Procurement System. Once registered, vendors can log in and submit bids electronically. To register, view current bids, or participate in a bid, please visit: www.lancaster-tx.com/bids.

Further information may be obtained by calling Cheryl Womble Purchasing Agent at (972) 218-1329.

Description: 2022-06 Pavement Resurfacing Service

Due Date: April 15, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Run Dates: March 11, 2022 and March 15, 2022

The City of Lancaster is soliciting sealed proposals for Pavement Resurfacing Service in the office of Purchasing, 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas 75146. Proposals must be received by 3:00 p.m. CST on April 15, 2022. Late proposals will not be accepted. Proposals will be uploaded via the City’s public purchasing portal, where all proposals and supporting documentation must be in a plainly labeled: “Plumbing Services – Invitation to Bid #2022-05” envelope. The City of Lancaster reserves the right to reject any and all bids, in whole or in part, to waive any informality in any bid, and to accept any bid, which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of Lancaster.