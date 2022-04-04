City of Hutchins Notice of Public Hearing April 18 For Zoning Change

Facebook

The City Council of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Hutchins Community Center located in 500 W. Hickman Street, Hutchins, Texas. All interested citizens of the city and interested parties are invited to either submit their comments by email to the City Secretary at [email protected] by 4:00 p.m. on Monday April 18, 2022 or attend this public hearing in person and participate in same. The public hearing will be for consideration of the following:

Consider a request by applicant Bill Sanchez (representing property owner Cindy D.

Lugo) for a zoning change from Single Family Residential 10 (SF-10) to Light Industrial

(LI) on an 35.894 Acre tract of land in the city of Hutchins, Texas. Property is legally

described as being Lot 1, Block 1, Richard Adams Addition and a portion of that certain

tract of land conveyed to KLMN Ranch, LLC, in a special warranty deed recorded in

Instrument No. 2021200241999 of the Official Public Records of Dallas County, Texas,

and a 1.477 acre tract of land in the George Marshall Survey No. 5, Abstract No. 984,

Dallas County, Texas. Property further known as 1349 E. Cleveland Road.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Tim Rawlings, Building Official at 972-225-6121, Ext. 111.

Tim Rawlings

City of Hutchins