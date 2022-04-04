Glenn Heights To Host Annual Spring Cleanup & Recycling Event

Facebook

2022 City-Wide Cleanup Event April 9, 2022

April 1, 2022 Glenn Heights, TX – The City of Glenn Heights will host its annual City-Wide Clean-Up Event on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to Noon at Heritage Community Park located at 400 E Bear Creek Rd, Glenn Heights TX.

“The City of Glenn Heights staff looks forward to providing this service to our residents because we know they take pride in keeping their properties and this community clean and safe”, said Glenn Heights City Manager, David Hall.

This free event is open to all Glenn Heights residents who present a valid photo ID and utility bill. Services provided to residents as part of the city-wide cleanup and beautification include:

Brush & Trash Collection

Household Chemicals and Waste

Small Electronics & Computer Recycling

Prescription pills and over-the-counter medications

Paper Shredding

Clothing & Toy Donations

The City invites neighborhood associations and residents to take part in the city-wide beautification effort by planning neighborhood cleanup & volunteer activities to assist fellow neighbors who might be disabled, widowed or without tools & equipment for property cleanup.

To view the list of Frequently Asked Questions and find out more about the 2022 City-Wide Cleanup Event, visit: https://glennheightstx.gov/303/Citywide-Clean-Up-Community-Beautification