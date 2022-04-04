City of Hutchins Public Hearing on Specific Use Permit April 18

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The City Council of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 18,

2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Hutchins Community Center located in 500 W. Hickman Street,

Hutchins, Texas. All interested citizens of the city and interested parties are invited to either submit their comments by email to the City Secretary at [email protected] by 4:00 p.m. on Monday April 18, 2022 or attend this public hearing in person and participate in same. The public hearing will be for consideration of the following:

Consider a request by applicant Bill Sanchez (representing property owner Cindy D.

Lugo) for a Specific Use Permit to establish and operate a “Parking Lot, Trucks and

Trailers” facility within a 35.894 Acre tract of land in the city of Hutchins, Texas. Property

is legally described as being Lot 1, Block 1, Richard Adams Addition and a portion of

that certain tract of land conveyed to KLMN Ranch, LLC, in a special warranty deed

recorded in Instrument No. 2021200241999 of the Official Public Records of Dallas

County, Texas, and a 1.477 acre tract of land in the George Marshall Survey No. 5,

Abstract No. 984, Dallas County, Texas and is located along the north side of Cleveland

Road, east of IH 45 in the City of Hutchins, Dallas County, Texas (1349 E. Cleveland

Road).

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Tim Rawlings, Building Official at 972- 225-6121, Ext. 111.

Tim Rawlings

City of Hutchins