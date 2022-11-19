CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Dec. 6 & 13

CITY OF CEDAR HILL
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and location stated in this notice:
Case No. Z-502-2022 – An amendment to Chapter 23 entitled “Zoning”, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas pertaining to industrial, storage, warehouse, and distribution uses.
Case No. CUP-500-2022 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit for a “variety store” [pOpshelf] and waivers to the requirements for the selling floor area dedicated to certain food products and the distance from another variety store (Sections 4.1.14(a) and (b)) on property zoned “LR” (Local Retail) District, generally located on the west side of Highway 67 (J. Elmer Weaver Freeway) and south of East Pleasant Run Road with the approximate address being 723 North J. Elmer Weaver Freeway, Suite #28A.
Applicant and Property Owner:
Gene Beiermann, Inland Western Cedar Hill Pleasant Run LTD PS (A Kite Realty Group subsidiary)
PUBLIC HEARING – PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION
December 6, 2022
6:00 PM
T.W. “Turk” Cannady
Cedar Hill Rm.
285 Uptown Blvd.,
Building 100
Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
PUBLIC HEARING –
CITY COUNCIL
December 13, 2022
7:00 PM
T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.
285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100
Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext. 1080.