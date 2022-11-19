City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings Dec. 6 & 14

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

City of Lancaster, Texas

Notice of Public Hearings

The City of Lancaster Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at their regular meeting on Tuesday December 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, at 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146. The meeting will be for the purpose of conducting a public hearing and to consider a request to the following:

Z22-16 Conduct a public hearing and consider a zoning change from Agricultural Open (AO) to Planned Development (PD) with Single-Family Residential SF-4 uses. The properties are located northwest of the intersection of South Houston School Road and Bear Creek Road, known as Tract 20 ACS 5.96, Tract 6 ACS 78.041, and Tract 5 ACS 12.438 out of the Charles H. Bernard, Abstract No.128, Pg 020, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the above referenced case at their meeting on Monday, December 14 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146.

The Public is invited to attend these meetings and/or express opinions in writing to the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, P.O. Box 940, Lancaster, Texas 75146. Please call the City of Lancaster Planning Division at (972) 218 1315 with any other questions.