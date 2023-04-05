CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS CUPS 535, 536, 537, 538 & 541

Facebook

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and location stated in this notice:

Case No. CUP-535-2023 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit for “distribution center” and “fulfillment center” on property zoned “I” – Industrial District, generally located on the east side of J. Elmer Weaver Freeway, north of KCK Way with the approximate address being in the 800 – 1000 block of South J. Elmer Weaver Freeway.

Representative: Tony Creme, KBC Advisors

Property Owner: Chris Detzell, Wilshire Cedar Hill Owner, LLC

Case No. CUP-536-2023 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit for “distribution center” and “fulfillment center” on property zoned “I” – Industrial District, generally located on the northeast corner of Mt. Lebanon Road and J. lmer Weaver Freeway (Highway 67), with the approximate address being in the 1300 block of South J. Elmer Weaver Freeway.

Representative: Steven Riordan, Stream Realty

Property Owner: J. Cannon Green, LIT SRP Lebanon Cedar Hill, LLC

Case No. CUP-537-2023 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit for “distribution center” and “fulfillment center” on property zoned “I” – Industrial District, generally located on the southeast corner of Mt. Lebanon Road and J. Elmer Weaver Freeway (Highway 67), with the approximate address being in the 1400 block of South J. Elmer Weaver Freeway.

Representative: Steven Riordan, Stream Realty

Property Owner: J. Cannon Green, LIT SRP Lebanon Cedar Hill, LLC

Case No. CUP-538-2023 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit for “distribution center” and “fulfillment center” on property zoned “I” – Industrial District, generally located on the northern corner of J. Elmer Weaver Freeway

(Highway 67) and American Way with the approximate address being in the 1700

block of South J. Elmer Weaver Freeway.

Representative: Kayla Welsch, Hillwood Development

Property Owners: Toby Rodgers, USICV High Point 67 Lot 1 and USICV High Point 67 Lot 3 Inc.

Case No. CUP-541-2023 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit for the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption in conjunction with a restaurant [Cotton Patch] on property zoned “LR” (Local Retail) District, generally located south of West Belt Line Road, east of J. Elmer Weaver Freeway (Highway 67) with the approximate address being 124 West Belt Line Road, Suite #3.

Applicant: Adrienne Skeel, Cotton Patch

Property Owner: Coy Quine, TSCA 202 LTD Partnership c/o TSCA 202 Holdings, Inc.

PUBLIC HEARING

PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

April 18, 2023

6:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

PUBLIC HEARING

CITY COUNCIL

April 25, 2023

7:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext. 1080.

CH – Kalsnes 4/2-9